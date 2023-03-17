State of Florida, Georgia Tech opens 2024 ACC football season in Ireland

Greensboro, NC (theACC.com) Florida State and Georgia Tech open the 2024 football season in Dublin, Ireland, in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced today. The game, which will be the ACC opener for both schools, will be held on August 24, 2024 at Aviva Stadium, and Georgia Tech will serve as the home team.

This is the second time that two ACC schools have opened the season in Dublin. Georgia Tech, making its second appearance in the Aer Lingus Classic, defeated Boston College, 17-14, in the 2016 draft in Dublin. This marks the first international game in Florida State Football’s storied history.

This is an incredible opportunity for our Florida State and Georgia Tech student-athletes to expand the reach of ACC football and play to an international audience, said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. We appreciate the flexibility of both Florida State and Georgia Tech and thank our partners at Irish American Events for making this game a reality. The ACC is recognized around the world for the combination of outstanding athletics and academics at its member institutions. We look forward to and are excited about presenting these two teams and our incredible conference to the fans in Dublin.

“The Aer Lingus College Football Classic is fast becoming a popular part of the Irish sporting calendar, with supporters from the Americas, Ireland and beyond flocking to Dublin to enjoy the atmosphere and quality college football,” said Taoiseach Leo VaradkarTD. a huge boost to tourism and hospitality in Ireland, and we look forward to welcoming Georgia Tech and Florida State University teams and supporters to Aviva Stadium in August 2024.”

Georgia Tech is holding a press conference today at 2:30 PM to discuss the game. The state of Florida will hold its press conference on March 21 at 10 a.m

The competition is organized by Irish American Events Ltd. (IAEL). Anthony Travel/On Location and Corporate.ie teamed up in 2016 to create the Aer Lingus College Football Classic through the formation of IAEL.IAEL aims to bring American College Football to Ireland each year to promote Ireland as a travel destination, and 2024 will be the third consecutive season that college football will kick off its season with a match in Dublin between two prestigious teams.

IAEL recently won Gold in the Best Collaboration between Public and Private Sector category at the Invest in Ireland Awards 2023 and has previously been recognized as Best International Sports Event (Federation of Irish Sport Sport Industry Awards, 2016), Best Major Event (Irish Tourism Awards, 2017) and Best Sporting Event (Event Industry Awards, 2017).

After tremendous success in 2022 with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic which led Ireland’s post-COVID tourism recovery, we are absolutely thrilled to return to Ireland in 2023 and now take on this thrilling match between ACC foes Florida State and Georgia Tech in 2024. announce, said John Anthony, Co-Founder of the Aer Lingus Classic and Executive VP, CollegiateofOn Location. We are thrilled to welcome Georgia Tech back and look forward to introducing Florida State and Seminole fans to Ireland’s spectacular people and beauty.”

Statements from Florida State & Georgia Tech:

Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell:

I am so excited for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, administration and fans for this opportunity. When this idea was first presented to me, I was immediately intrigued by a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the people in our program. As the 2024 season looks with a third open date, the journey also made sense from a football perspective. Very few people have the chance to travel to another continent and experience a different culture, let alone bring an entire team with them, so I’m thankful for everyone’s hard work and support in making this game possible.

Michael Alford, Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics:

Florida State is a global brand and this game reinforces that. This game allows us to provide our student-athletes with an unparalleled athletic and cultural experience while representing the state of Florida on a global stage. I look forward to seeing our fans in Dublin and making new fans across the Atlantic at the same time. We are grateful for all the effort that has already gone into the planning of this game and look forward to seeing what will happen over the next year and a half.

Georgia Tech Director of Athletics J Batt:

Georgia Tech is excited and grateful for the opportunity to return to Ireland and play against ACC rival Florida State in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. More than 12,000 Tech fans made the trip to Dublin to watch the Yellow Jackets beat Boston College in 2016, looking forward to a large contingent of Jacket fans once again crossing the pond to cheer on Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. As one of the world’s most renowned institutions and one of college football’s most recognizable programs, it befits the Yellow Jackets to be on the international stage, and we can’t wait for our student-athletes and fans to experience the culture of the Emerald experienced. Island.

Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key:

Being selected to play in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic is a great opportunity for Georgia Tech football. It is a unique opportunity for our student-athletes to experience a new culture, for our fans to support us in an incredible destination, and for Georgia Tech to further promote our institute, athletic department, students and alumni on a global stage . It’s also a great platform for the ACC to showcase our brand of football and what makes us one of the top conferences in college football. It’s still a long way off and we have a lot of things to focus on in the meantime, but we were excited about today’s announcement.

College Football (FBS) Games in Ireland

1988 Lansdowne Road Stadium Dublin Boston College 38, Army 24

1989 Lansdowne Road Stadium Dublin 46 Pittsburgh, Rutgers 29

1996 Croke Park Dublin Notre Dame 54, Navy 27

2012 Aviva Stadium Dublin Notre Dame 50, Navy Blue 10

2014 Croke Park Dublin Penn State 26, UCF 24

2016 Aviva Stadium Dublin Georgia Tech 17, Boston College 14

2022 Aviva Stadium Dublin Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28

2023 Aviva Stadium Dublin Navy vs. Notre Dame

2024 Aviva Stadium Dublin Florida State vs. Georgia Tech