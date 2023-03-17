Table tennis market share growth based on business development 2023 to 2029

PRESS RELEASE Published March 15, 2023

The global Table Tennis Market The report focuses on a comprehensive analysis of the current and future outlook of the Table Tennis industry. An in-depth analysis of historical trends, future trends, SWOT analysis, demographics, industry advancement, and regulatory requirements for the Table Tennis market has been conducted to analyze the growth rate of each segment and sub-segment. The role of industry in the natural occurrence of COVID-19 has been extensively studied. Comprehensive risk assessments and business suggestions for the market are made over the course of the study period.

The table tennis market size was valued at $133.0 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.9% in 2023-2029.

Top companies Covered in the report:

JOOLA,DHS,Yasaka,STIGA,DONIC,Xiom,Double Fish,Friendship729,Nittaku,Yinhe,Butterfly,Victas,Killerspin,Armstrong

An important part of this report consists of a discussion of the key industry vendors to forecast the profile, market revenue and financial analysis of the global Table Tennis market through 2023. This report will support the market players in formulating their future business strategies and discovering the global competition. A complete segmentation analysis of the market is carried out for producers, regions, types and applications of the report.

Global Table tennis Market share:

by type

Ball

Table

Racket / bats

Others

by application

Competition & Training

Fitness & Recreation

Market segmentation: by geographic analysis

North America (US, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America dominates the market:

The table tennis market in North America is likely to have the highest revenue share in 2022, and is expected to grow at a significant rate in subsequent years. Table tennis is becoming increasingly popular as a recreational and social activity in clubs and pubs, especially in the United States. In addition, the recent growth in the number of frequent players and the demand for tennis balls, particularly among millennials, is expected to boost the tennis balls market in North America in the coming years. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific held a significant position in the global market in 2021, with more than 30.0%. The existence of many table tennis players in countries such as China, Japan and India is related to this. Moreover, the regional expansion is likely to be fueled by the increasing popularity and accessibility of new technologies for playing table tennis.

Table of contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Drivers Product Research and Research Objectives Reach Table Tennis Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary Basic information of the table tennis market.

Chapter 3: Depicting table tennis market dynamics drivers, trends and challenges

Chapter 4: Table Tennis Market Factor Analysis Presentation Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL Analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: View by type, end user and province 2017-2022

Chapter 6: Assessment of Major Manufacturers in Table Tennis Market Consisting of Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segment, country and manufacturer, with sales share and sales by top countries for these different regions.

Chapters 8 and 9: Appendix, methodology and data source representation

Conclusion: All findings and estimates are given at the end of the Table Tennis Market Report. It also includes key drivers and opportunities along with regional analysis. The segment analysis is also provided by type and application.

