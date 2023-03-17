An embarrassing moment in cricket taught me how to lead, says Steve Brass, CEO of WD-40





(Photo by Steve Parsons) PA Images via Getty Images The memory still makes Steve Brass squirm. Growing up in Yorkshire, England, where Brass says the humans outnumbered the sheep 2 to 1, Brass became captain of his school cricket team. Only 15 years old and with no significant leadership experience, Brass assumed the captain would be the lead on the pitch, so he put himself in the most desirable positions as a starter. At one point in the game, an adult approached Brass and suggested that maybe he should give some of his teammates a shot. Hence the twist. However, he’s come a long way since that embarrassing foray into leadership, and today can claim to be the president and CEO of the iconic global brand known as WD-40, a company he joined as a salesman in 1991. The psychic cleverness of his early cricket lesson still guides his approach to leadership. I realized that leadership is about putting others first and seeing more from a helicopter, Brass said in a recent interview. The point of leadership is to be sure of everyone gets to work. What Brass has seen from his helicopter view is that companies with a strong learning and people focus, two sides of the same coin, have the best chance of building loyalty and engaging their teams in the long run, according to Brass. WD-40 considers itself a people development and learning organization that seeks to create an environment where people thrive. Brass believes the key to the company’s success lies in taking the right perspective. I’m a big fan of the inverted pyramid where the CEO is at the bottom and supports the rest of the team, explains Brass. It’s my version of servant leadership where it’s the leader’s job to develop everyone on their team. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Brass says he fulfills his responsibility as a leader by using a variety of methods to engage his staff not only in their own development, but also in the strategic decision-making that used to be the sole task of the C-Suite, but has been designed to be more inclusive. has become . With WD-40, learning and development go hand in hand through practices such as: Co creation: Brass believes in putting as much brains as possible on the strategic direction of the organization. There is an old saying that if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. There is power in involving as many people as possible in co-creating strategy. People will believe in it because they feel they contributed to it.

Development is more important than succession: Brass prefers to focus on the broad development of his team rather than building a succession plan around a few high-profile stars. Like his idol for football coaching and leadership, Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary former manager of Manchester United, Brass focuses on training young recruits. Giving young people a chance will only create a longer life for your team, Brass noted. You also encourage loyalty. And I think there's a lot of truth to that.

Listen to be influenced: When Brass took over as president and CEO last year, he embarked on a global listening tour and structured his conversations with team members around two key questions, which were also sent out in a survey. First, we asked what each team member would change if they became CEO, Brass said. We then asked each person to give an example of a barrier that got in the way of them being more effective. The tour was not an exercise in venting or even just getting to know his team. When the answers to these two questions came in, Brass and his leadership team didn't just file them away or just discuss them; they used the feedback to make some concrete changes to WD-40, showing how a true learning organization behaves. Formally and informally, asking questions helps you form a picture of what's really going on in your organization, Brass said.

