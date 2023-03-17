The naming rights of the new Salina tennis facility have not yet been determined

For now, the facility located on the former site of the old municipal swimming pool and Tri-Rivers Rodeo arena will be known simply as the Salina Tennis Complex.

This comes after the Salina City Commission voted Monday to postpone consideration for giving JRI Hospitality the naming rights for the facility by two weeks.

JRI’s proposal would be to contribute $500,000, in annual installments of $50,000 for ten years, which would go toward renovating the pool building, including the bathhouse restrooms, making it a headquarters and tournament center for the tennis facility. become.

While each of the commissioners agreed that the building needs repair and ideas for the renovations were put forward by Salina Tennis Alliance, or STA, (which operates the facility), they were leery of how the renovation deal would work , with the city advancing the net present value of $50,000 per year income from JRI.

City manager Mike Schrage said that since the contribution was in annual installments, its value will likely be less than the $500,000 that appears in reality.

“Depending on the interest rate…[the total]contribution would range from $368,000 to $426,000,” Schrage said.

The committee compared this approach with the city as a bank and financier of the funds.

“I’m kind of struggling with (possibly) setting that precedent of (the city) becoming a bank,” said Mayor Mike Hoppock. “Ten years is a long time, and not knowing how this committee and how things could be between STA and the city, that’s my main concern right now.”

Phased renovation planned

STA currently has plans to divide the refurbishment of the pool building into two phases, with the first including interior renovations such as new restrooms, office and work space, and exterior renovations such as new roofing, doors, windows and other general upgrades.

This first phase is estimated to cost $810,000, less than the $500,000 contribution. Under the agreement, the city would also contribute $175,000 from its own finances, in addition to JRI’s.

The agreement does stipulate that STA would be required to finance the difference between the cost of the project and the city’s contribution.

“We have some fundraising opportunities within the facility,” said Liz Bothwell, executive director of STA. “We have one more job to name…a batting wall as an opportunity to name.”

While the JRI contribution would go toward renovating the building, the naming rights to the funds are for the entire facility, not the building.

“The building itself could also be given a name,” Bothwell said.

In addition, Bothwell said STA has applied for funding that could potentially be used to make up the difference.

Continue the conversation and make a decision later

In the end, the committee voted unanimously to defer consideration of the naming rights proposal.

Commissioner Trent Davis, who moved the motion for adjournment, said this time the commissioners would have time to consider the proposal.

“I know where I want to go, I’m just not sure if this is the path I want to go down,” Davis said. “I’m not sure if I see an alternative path at this point, but I hope some will appear.”

Hoppock said the postponement could also allow STA and others to take on board some of the committee’s concerns and perhaps explore other options.

Schrage said city staff designed the agenda item to be more of a discussion on the topic.

“The staff knew this was an uncomfortable trade-off you’re going to have to make,” Schrage said. “Just like with a planning application or anything else, we felt obligated to bring it up.”

The date for the committee to reconsider the proposal has been set for two weeks, meaning the committee will revisit this topic on March 27.