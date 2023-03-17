Olympic gold medalist Kali Flanagan on her hockey journey





From an early age it was clear that Kali Flanagan was born to play hockey. The Massachusetts native traded her figure skates for hockey skates as a child. She played with the boys in her father Bill’s organization, the Northern Cyclones, until she was 14. From there, her hockey career took off. Flanagan was captain of the girls’ hockey team at the National Sports Academy in Lake Placid, New York. She went on to play at Boston College where she made the senior national team camp and had the opportunity to compete in the 2017 World Championships. “That was just the coolest phone call of my life, honestly,” Flanagan told NBC10’s Hannah Donnelly The next day, Flanagan received another call, this time from Team USA captain Meghan Duggan. “She was kind of like, ‘Look, this is what we’re doing. We’re going to boycott the 2017 World Championship if we don’t come to a fair conclusion with USA Hockey on our contract negotiations,’ Flanagan said. The two sides came to a fair conclusion on compensation and Team USA won the world title. The following year, Flanagan was named to the 2018 Olympic team, helping Team USA to their first gold medal since 1998. The success didn’t stop there. Flanagan became a 2022 Isobel Cup champion with the Boston Pride to complete the hockey trifecta. And when she’s not competing, she serves as an assistant coach for the Northern Cyclones alongside her dad in Hudson, New Hampshire. “I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot but I feel like the sky is the limit and let’s just keep going,” she said. Despite all her accolades, Flanagan is most proud to be a role model to the young girls who share the same passion for hockey she had as a child. “I love that we have these little girls who come to our games and they watch the Pride, and they watch players, and they watch us play,” she said. “I think it’s very important to them.” Watch the video below for the full exclusive 1-on-1 with Flanagan.

