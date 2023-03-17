British High Commission celebrates female athletes





On Tuesday, Kate Airey, the UK’s High Commissioner for Uganda, hosted several sport stakeholders at her residence in Nakasero to shed light on the challenges female athletes face in their careers. The ceremony was also an opportunity to celebrate Commonwealth Day, which falls on March 13 annually. This year, however, the Day comes after Birmingham, a city in England, hosted the Commonwealth Games and it felt like an appropriate opportunity for the Commission to celebrate female athletes.





Through a video, athletes; Teddy Nakimuli, Ritah Asiimwe, Asina Kabandera and Anna Harriet Anzoa shared their experiences and called for more money for women in sports. Nakimuli, a 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, reluctantly got involved in boxing after her “father ordered all his children to get involved” in the sweet science. She has since looked to American boxer Claressa Shields for inspiration. Kabandera, a basketball and netball player with KCCA Leopards and Makindye Weyonje respectively, had to earn a living through sports after being “born into a big family where our father couldn’t take care of all of us”. She is inspired by Jamaican shooter Jhaniele Fowler. Para-table tennis player and javelin thrower Anna Harriet Anzoa, 15, a Caltec Academy student has never looked back since she began training under coach Regina Nakibuule. Asiimwe, inspired by tennis legend Serena Williams, plays parabadminton and went to the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games. She is ranked 17th in her class worldwide, but has already “missed a few tournaments due to financial constraints” in her. qualifying track for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. “It was important for us to profile these female athletes to understand some of the barriers to women’s sport, and to hear a small portion of what it takes to succeed as a woman in the sport here Uganda. What these athletes giving us is hope,” HE Airey said at the function also celebrated by the Commonwealth Games Association of Uganda (CWGAU), Vice President Technical Moses Mwase and Commissioner for Physical Education and Sports at the Ministry of Education and Sports, Rev. Canon Duncan’s Mugumya.

