Jadeja’s ‘great tips’ for Australia’s Kuhnemann!





IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja with Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhemann after the fourth and final test match in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo: BCCI Rookie Australia left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who made an impressive debut in the Test series against India, said he got ‘some great tips’ about his craft from star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Kuhnemann said Jadeja kept his ‘promise and talked about everything for about 15 minutes’ after India won the series 2-1 after the drawn fourth and final test in Ahmedabad on Sunday. “It was probably about 15 minutes, he (Jadeja) just gave me some great tips; we talked about everything,” Kuhnemann told Fox cricket. “He gave me some good tips for the next time we’re in the subcontinent and also some tips for going home with.” The 26-year-old Queenslander was flown in to replace leg spinner Mitchell Swepson who left home for the birth of his first child ahead of the second Test in Delhi. The inexperienced spinner has often struggled to get into the Queensland side when Swespon was available and has 35 wickets at 34.80 in 13 matches. But he had impressed on the ODI debut against Sri Lanka to be called up for the India Series and Kuhnemann did not disappoint, finishing with nine wickets in three Tests. He claimed six wickets, including a first draw of five wickets, to play a key role in Australia winning the Third Test at Indore. It was Australia’s veteran spinner Nathan Lyon who arranged the interaction between Kuhnemann and Jadeja after the Ahmedabad test. “Nathan Lyon also helped organize. He (Jadeja) was really impressed with Todd, ‘Gaz’ and myself, so it was really cool to hear that from him. “He was really nice and said he could always contact me, and he even messaged me on Instagram, so that was pretty cool,” he added. The last time the two teams met on Indian soil, in 2017, Steve Smith’s “brain fade” episode had made headlines. But this time it was the bonhomie between the two bitter rivals that stood out in the four Test series.

