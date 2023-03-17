Turners Historic Triple-Double leads Crimson to WNIT Round 2 with win over Towson, 103-63





Cambridge, Mass. –The Harvard women’s basketball team (18-11, 9-5 Ivy) defeated the Towson Tigers (21-12, 13-5 CAA) by a score of 103-63 in the first round of the WNIT at home at Lavietes Pavilion. Turner Harmony made Crimson history today as the first in Harvard history to post a triple double (21 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds) with 20+ points. She is only the second Harvard player to ever report a triple double since Tricia Tubridy against Brown in 2003. Turner is also only the sixth player in Ivy League history to record a triple double. Hear of Turner Harmony following her historic night in Lavietes??#GoCrimson X #Believe it pic.twitter.com/JRnC8B91Qu — Harvard Women’s Basketball (@HarvardWBB) March 17, 2023 Towson took an early lead for one and one out Lola Mullaney and a sweater Turner Harmony tied it at five. They combined to score the Crimson’s 12 points in the first quarter as the first ten finished 18-12, Towson. Turner entered the second quarter and began to narrow the Tigers’ lead early on. Kate Krupa And Elena Rodriguez added four points each and McKenzie Forbes stopped from three to take the lead for the first time. At the halfway mark, Harvard had passed 12 assists to Towson’s three to lead the game 43–32. McKenzie Forbes and Mullaney added six points with two threes to start third, while Harvard increased their lead to 17 by the media timeout. The third quarter ended with the Crimson scoring more points in a single quarter than the entire season: 35 to end the quarter 78–44. Turner scored her 21st point and pulled down her tenth rebound in the fourth quarter to close the game with a triple double as the Crimson went on to dominate the Tigers. Maggie McCarthy took the Crimson past 100 points for the first time since February 2019 as Harvard advanced to the second round of the WNIT with a 103-63 victory. WHAT. A GAME. History was made tonight. #GoCrimson X #Believe it pic.twitter.com/9RG8DngBYJ — Harvard Women’s Basketball (@HarvardWBB) March 17, 2023 Harvard Highlights Turner posted an historic triple double, scoring 20+ points in addition to 10+ rebounds and assists for the first time in Harvard history. She finished the game with 21 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

Harvard scored 103 points, hitting triple digits for the first time in four years.

Mullaney led the team in scoring with 22 points and shot 63.6% going 7-for-11 from the floor and 5-for-8 from three.

A season-high six Crimson players hit double figures with Krupa (14), Forbes (14), McCarthy (12) and Saniyah Glenn-Bello in addition to Mullaney and Turner.

After Turner’s 13 assists, Krupa passed four, while multiple other players passed three to post a team season high of 26 assists.

After Turner in rebounds, McCarthy took down seven and Krupa and Mullaney took down six each.

Harvard posted two quarters of 30-plus points, scoring a season-high 35 in the third and 31 in the second.

Nine Crimson players scored at least 2 points in their first postseason game of the year.

With today’s victory over Towson, the all-time series now stands at 1-1.

The Crimson will advance to the second round of the WNIT for the sixth time in the tournament’s history and will be in the running for the third round for the first time ever. Next one The Crimson await the results of the remaining WNIT round one games to determine their next opponent. Stay tuned to our social media and GoCrimson.com for updates on game time, location and opponent.

