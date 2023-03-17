WBB advances to second round of WNIT with victory over Belmont





Next game: at the University of Memphis 3/20/2023 | 8 p.m. ET Tue 20(Mon)/8pm ET bee University of Memphis MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State women’s basketball team (26-8) advanced to the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) with a 101-86 victory over Belmont (23-12) Thursday night at Worthen Arena. This marks the first time since 2018 that Ball State has advanced to the second round of the WNIT. That year, the Cardinals defeated Middle Tennessee 69-60. Under 11eyear head coach Brady Sallee the Cardinals have surpassed the second round of the WNIT four times (2013, 2016, 2018, and 2023). The Cardinals had four players in double digits and three with 20+ points. Redshirt senior led the way Anna Clephane with a career high 31 points. Behind Clephane was sophomore Madelyn Bischoff with a personal best of 23 points. Graduate senior Thelma Dis Agustsdottir fell in 20 points while firing six three-pointers. Agustsdottir now has 104 three-pointers, a single-season record passed by the current assistant coach Moria Monaco (2016-17). Completing the double-digit score was sophomore Mary Kiefer who ended the evening with 10. Also, the Cardinals’ 26 wins tied the program record for most wins in a season which was 26–9 in 2008–09 under former head coach Kelly Packard. The stats were similar in most categories, but it was the sixth man to be our home crowd tonight, sealing us tonight’s victory. The Cardinals got off to a slow start against the Bruins in the first 10 minutes of action as BSU trailed 11 (23-12) to end the game’s first quarter. But as we know time and time again, Ball State is a strong shooting team and once the Cardinals start, they can’t stop. Ball State fought their way back into the game after a score of 17-6 in the second frame. The run ended with a 3-pointer from Clephane to tie the game at 29 apiece. The Cardinals had a lot of help, but it was Bischoff who shined in the first 20 minutes of play going 3-for-3 from behind the arc and 4-for-5 from the field. Bischoff ended the half with a basket at the buzzer to give Ball State a 42–40 lead over Belmont at halftime. After the break, Ball State continued to outscore Belmont by playing a much faster ball game than it seemed the Bruins were used to. The Cardinals’ tenacious defense and unparalleled offense eventually allowed BSU to build a comfortable 74–63 lead to close out the game’s third quarter. In the final stanza, the Cardinals maintained control for the last 10 minutes of the ball game to seal their fate in the 2023 WNIT. The Ball State women’s basketball team continues its quest for a WNIT championship when it enters the second round in Memphis at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.

