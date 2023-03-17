Washington sets program record for points in regulation as Dragons season ends in WNIT





BRONX, NY Keisha Washington scored a career-high 43 points in her final career game as the Dragons were defeated 73-63 by the Fordham Rams in the first round of the WNI on Thursday night. THE HISTORIC NIGHT OF WASHINGTON The 43 points scored by Washington set a Rose Hill Gym single game record for an opponent. The previous figure was held by Julius Erving when he played for UMass on January 21, 1970.

It was also the most points ever by a player at Rose Hill Gym, the oldest Division I arena in the country, built in 1925.

The goal set a Drexel single-game record for points in regulation, breaking the total of 42 she set against Penn State earlier in the season.

As part of her scoring output, Washington passed Precious Hall for fourth on the CAA career scoring list. She also moved past Hall for second in conference season singles points.

In addition, the graduate student sailed to sixth on City 6’s scoring tally, passing Susan Moran of Saint Joseph’s BY THE FIGURES For Washington, it was her 65th straight game in double digits and her 13th this season with 30+ and her fourth with 40+. She finished the game with a career-high 2.363.

Kylie Lavelle contributed 10 points for the Drexel. She also got away with four steals.

Grace O'Neill led Drexel with seven rebounds and three assists. HOW IT HAPPENED It was a slow start from the floor as both teams connected on less than 25 percent of their shots in the opening period. A late 8-3 burst by the Dragons allowed Drexel to tie the game at 10-10 after 10 minutes.

The second quarter started well for DU as a pair of free throws from Lavelle and a Washington jumper gave the Dragons a 14-10 lead before the Rams went on a 12-3 run, forcing a Drexel timeout . Out of the breather, DU closed the half with 12 of 14 and the Dragons took a 29-24 lead going into the break.

Drexel started the third putt and went up 34-26 two minutes into the stanza. From there, the shots went cold and Fordham took advantage by using a 19-3 run before a Washington trey allowed the Dragons to pull away to 45-42 going into the final period.

DU came in a few runs early in the fourth, but the Rams answered to build a 60-52 lead with 2:38 left.

The Dragons battled for the final horn, as Washington scored 15 of her runs in the final period. COMMENTS Drexel ends the season 21-10. The Dragons have won 20 or more games in six consecutive full seasons and made nine consecutive trips to the postseason.

