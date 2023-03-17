Sports
Jalen Carter: Former UGA football star sentenced to probation after crash that killed teammate and team worker, says his lawyer
CNN
—
Former University of Georgia soccer player Jalen Carter was sentenced to probation on Thursday for his role in the January crash that killed his teammate and a team aide.
The crash happened hours after the Bulldogs’ national championship victory parade.
According to his attorney, Kim Stephens, Carter filed a plea on Thursday against allegations of racing and reckless driving.
Carter was subsequently sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 50 hours of community service and completion of a state-approved defensive driving course, the attorney said.
Carter is happy and relieved to have put this case behind him so he can now do what he needs to do for the NFL draft, the attorney said.
He continues to mourn the loss of his friends, Stephens added.
Athens-Clarke County Attorney General Will Fleenor affirmed the verdict, saying Carter’s privilege to drive in Georgia has been suspended for 120 days.
Fleenor acknowledged questions about the seriousness of the allegations and whether more serious offenses have taken place in a statement. He said law enforcement officials were assessing the appropriateness of more serious charges.
However, after consulting with the District Attorney, Law Firm and Board of Prosecutors, based on the evidence and applicable law in this case, it was determined that the two traffic violations resolved in court this morning were the correct charges. , the statement said.
Carter is projected as a top pick in the NFL draft next month.
CNN has contacted the Athens Solicitors Office for comment.
Carter’s teammate Devin Willock and football team associate Chandler LeCroy were killed in the January 15 crash, which occurred hours after the team participated in a parade across campus to celebrate its second consecutive national title.
Carter turned himself in to the Athens-Clarke County Jail earlier this month on charges of reckless driving and racing.
LeCroy drove a Ford SUV near campus with Willock and two other members of the football program also in the vehicle, police said. The SUV was traveling at about 104 miles per hour before veering off the road and crashing into two power poles and several trees, Athens-Clarke County police said.
Authorities said Carter was driving a separate vehicle and he and LeCroy appeared to be racing.
Police said both vehicles changed lanes, drove in the center exit lane, traveled in opposite lanes, overtook other motorists and were traveling at high speeds in an apparent attempt to outrun each other.
Toxicology results show that LeCroy, who was driving a college vehicle that was not cleared for use at the time of the crash, had a blood alcohol concentration of .197, more than twice the legal limit in Georgia, police said.
Willock was ejected and died at the scene and LeCroy died at a local hospital. The two other passengers in the vehicle were injured, officials said.
Carter was a key part of Georgia’s vaunted defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in 2022 (77.1) and was named to several All-America teams.
More than four months before the fatal accident, Carter had received three traffic tickets, including one for speeding at nearly twice the legal limit, according to documents and CCTV obtained by CNN from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
On September 22, Carter was pulled over for speeding. Body cam footage shows a cop telling him he was reckless and issued three traffic tickets
One ticket stated that Carter was traveling at 89 mph in a 45 mph zone. A second ticket listed him for putting material on his car that obscured visibility. A third citation was for an illegal windshield tint.
Bodycam video from the stop showed Carter in the driver’s seat of a black jeep. The officer held up a radar gun at 89 mph, according to the video.
Carter can be seen expressionless on video as the officer mentioned two other UGA athletes who he said had recently retired.
You all need to slow down, man, the officer is heard telling Carter, who didn’t respond.
Listen, I don’t know if you guys should be texting or anything to other teammates, but take it easy, the officer said, adding, “That was reckless.
When you’re around your teammates, tell them to slow down, the officer said.
The officer then tested the tint on Carter’s vehicle which he said is illegal in the state of Georgia. Nothing can be placed on the windshield. There’s no material on it at all, okay?
Your break is that you don’t go to jail. That’s your break. Because that would make all sorts of news, okay? the officer is heard telling Carter in the footage.
The player smiled nervously. “You’ll get a ticket for speeding,” the officer said.
The officer added: Slow down OK. That’s all I ask.
