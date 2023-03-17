Women’s Basketball kills Drexel, 73-63, to advance in WNIT





Bronx, NY Fordham women’s basketball defeated the Drexel Dragons at the Rose Hill Gym on Thursday night in the opening round of the WNIT, 73-63. The Rams improve to 19-12 overall and await Columbia winner and Fairleigh Dickinson for their second round matchup. Fordham used a big effort in the second half and beat the visitors, 49-34, to overturn a five-point half-time deficit, including an eight-minute period without a top scorer Asia Dingle because of dirty problems. It took a while for both teams to get into a rhythm, each scoring 10 points in the first 10 minutes and neither attack shooting better than 25% from the field. Both teams scored seven field goals in the second period, but the visitors had three threes and a pair of free throws to make up the difference. For Drexel, Keishana Washington, the NCAA’s all-time leading Canadian scorer, led the way with 21 points in the half. The second half started positively for the Rams Jada Dapas wide-open long two, but back-to-back three-pointers from Maura Hendrixson and Washington pushed the lead to the largest for the Dragons, 34-26, just two minutes later. From then on, Fordham began to take over. Kaitlynn Downey hit a big triple from the top of the key, off a feed from Dapaa, who slowly built to an 11-0 run for Fordham over the next three minutes as the Rams defense obstructed Drexel. Colleen McQuillen three with 4:32 left in the quarter proved to be the difference in the game. Anna De Wolfe minutes later, he converted a three-point play and McQuillen drained another trey late, though it was wiped out by a last-minute Washington bomb. In between, Dingle got her third and fourth fouls and had to sit down. While off the field, Fordham defeated Drexel 15-12 on 66.7% shooting. Drexel stayed close for a long time, but never managed to tie the game. Two Chloe Hodges goals in the first few minutes brought her team within one minute, but Fordham responded each time, the last on yet another McQuillen goal from distance, the sophomore scoring all of her 11 points in the second half at critical moments. The Cresskill, NJ native came out big again with a float in the paint to extend Fordham’s lead to four, 54-50, which eventually grew to eight, 60-52, with 2:45 left, and eventually to double digits late as the Rams converted 15 of 16 freebies in the last period. DeWolfe led the way with 22 points, Dingle recorded five steals to go with 16 points and four assists, and Dapaa produced her fourth double-double of the year, 12 points and 13 rebounds, four offensive, including her 1,000e career rebound late. Sarah Carpel led the offense with five assists, while Downey contributed seven points, five rebounds and four dimes. Off the bench, McQuillen eventually reached double digits in scoring after hitting six runs, 4-of-8 from the floor, 3-of-5 from deep. Matilda flood also set a new career-high with 10 rebounds off the bench, two offensive, with three points and two blocks in just 14 minutes. Fordham finished the game with 43.1% overall and 37.5% from behind the arc with 17-of-19 free throws, all in the second half, while holding the Dragons to 32.1% and 40.0%, respectively . Fordham won the rebounding battle 42-31, including a 10-7 margin on the offensive glass. Drexel’s Washington set the record for most points scored by a player in the Rose Hill Gym’s 98-year history, scoring 43 points more than Ed Conlin’s 1953 record of one. The record for an opponent was Julius’ Dr. J’Irving in 1970, with 37. Fordham, now 7-7 all-time in the WNIT, will face Columbia winner and Fairleigh Dickinson sometime between Saturday and Tuesday. Those two schools face each other in Manhattan on Friday night. The WNIT announces the second round matchups after all games have been played. Gallery: (3/16/2023) WBB vs. Drexel WNIT

