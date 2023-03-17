Sports
Football practice report: March 16
Place: Outdoor practice fields
Less than three months after the first season of the Dan Lanning era concluded with a Holiday Bowl win, the Oregon football team began its second spring camp under Lanning Thursday morning with practice.
The same week a dozen members of the 2022 team auditioned for NFL scouts on the program’s pro day, the Ducks entered spring training, still led by some established veterans, including quarterback Bo Nixoffensive lineman Steve Jonesrecipient Troy Franklin and line of defense Brandon Dorlus. But the roster for Thursday’s training also included some 30 newcomers, who went through their first official training with their new team.
Not surprisingly, Lanning said the Ducks were ready to begin spring drills on Thursday.
“I haven’t seen a lot of spring practice that wasn’t good on day one. Everyone has juice and energy, a lot of enthusiasm,” Lanning said. “I thought training was well organised, guys were running to the right venues, and with a lot of new bodies you hope that’s the expectation. But we’re not really wearing pads either, so this isn’t real football in mind yet.” But guys are definitely moving in the right direction.”
Not only has the squad been given a new look, but the coaching staff has also undergone some changes since the end of the 2022 season. Notably, Will Stein coaches his first camp as the Ducks offensive coordinator.
Lanning has also made some adjustments to his practice format as he transitions into his second year as head coach.
“The one thing you’ll notice about the workout this year that’s different from last year is that we have a lot more two-spot drills,” Lanning said. “So instead of getting 11 better or 22 better, we can get 44 better or 88 better, because you’re doing it on two fields. We’re getting a lot of guys who can get a lot of reps.”
Considering all the newbies on hand, the more reps the better. The Ducks added several veterans as transfers, on the offensive line, at receiver, defensive front and in secondary. But more than a dozen of the new faces on Thursday were actual freshmen, early enrollees looking to speed up their adjustment to college through whatever reps they get this spring.
“It’s extremely critical,” Lanning said. “Every rep is a game rep; it doesn’t matter if it’s a walkthrough rep, it’s a game rep. It’s an opportunity to learn, to make mistakes, to learn from someone else’s mistakes. So We’re getting as many reruns as we can, for newcomers and everyone.”
Thursday’s practice was the first of 15 this spring. The 14th will be Oregon’s spring game, after which Lanning scheduled another workout to clean up the details for the summer. There is one more practice this week, on Saturday, before the Ducks take a break for finals and spring break.
The goal Saturday?
“I expect us to be consistent, right?” Lanning said. “We don’t want to be one-hit wonders. That’s what we talked about today. We’re trying to be consistent. So in our approach, we don’t come here to have one hit, we’re trying to make sure we place two and stack one on top of the other.”
remarkable: The Ducks are exploring the versatility of some players this spring, including reps for defense Jamal Hill at linebacker. The program had a large contingent of recruits and their families on Thursday. “Our best pitch in recruiting is when people come to watch the training and they see how we work,” Lanning said. Defensive lineman Maceal Aphaesewho missed the entire season last season has retired medically.
Citable:
UO head coach Dan Lanning on emerging leaders as practice begins
“It would be hard to name one or two, but one guy that really stands out for me in sophomore year is Josh Conerly. This guy works hard at everything he absolutely does. The way he stretches, just the way everything approaches, his mindset also in the classroom. Jamal Hill, that’s a guy on defense who’s really stepped up and shifted and been in different locations, but really showed some maturity there. Jeff Bassa, Bo (Nix) I think there are several guys, and I’m probably remiss not to name a few.”
Lanning on the addition of analysts Mike Cavanaugh, Brian Michalowski and Antonio Parks
“You talk about a guy like Mike Cavanaugh and his experience in this league, his overall experience as a coach, that’s invaluable to us. Chemistry right now as a staff is really, really important; Brian is obviously a guy I have worked.” with many different stops this is our fourth stop together. I know him very well and understand the way he works. And Antonio I think is an up and coming climber that Will (Stein) obviously has a lot of familiarity with.”
Post-workout interview:
Head Coach Dan Lanning
