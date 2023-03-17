Anastasia Potapova: Russian tennis player ‘formally warned’ by WTA for wearing Moscow football shirt









CNN

—

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has formally warned Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova after she wore a Spartak Moscow soccer jersey ahead of her match against American Jessica Pegula in Indian Wells, a spokesperson told CNN on Thursday. World number 1 Iga Witek was critical of the WTA for allowing Potapova to wear the shirt, saying on Tuesday that more needs to be done to help Ukrainian players because everything we discuss in tennis is about Belarusian and Russian players. Potopova has been pictured wearing the shirt on several occasions, including in Dubai in a photo she posted to her own Instagram account. When Potapova was asked about the shirt after the match, she said she had supported Spartak since she was 13 and saw no provocation in it, Reuters news agency reported. In an email to CNN, WTA spokeswoman Amy Binder said: Regarding the shirt of the Russian soccer team, the WTA formally warned the player that this was not acceptable nor appropriate action. We do not expect this to happen again in the future. CNN has asked the WTA for clarification on what the formal warning entailed and has also reached out to Potapovas agent for comment. Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko was scheduled to face Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells in California but did not go to court on Monday, with Reuters news agency reporting that Tsurenko had withdrawn for personal reasons. When asked about Tsurenko at her post-match press conference on Tuesday, 21-year-old Polish star Witek said: “I totally understand why she pulled out, because I honestly have so much respect for the Ukrainian girls, because if there was a bomb in my country landed or if my house was destroyed, I don’t know if I could handle it. When asked about Witek’s comments on Wednesday, Russian Daniil Medvedev said he felt sorry for Ukrainian players fighting as the war rages in their homeland. The winner of the 2021 US Open added: The situation with Tsurenko I certainly do not know in detail. It’s more for her and maybe a little bit (for) Sabalenka to answer, because I didn’t really know this until the next day. Of course, we have a responsibility (to talk about the issue) and it depends on how each person, individual, handles it. I’ve always said the same thing, I’m for peace all over the world and that’s all I can say. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), at least 8,231 civilians were killed and 13,734 injured as of March 12 in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24 last year. The OHCHR said it believes the actual figures are significantly higher as the receipt of information from some locations where heavy hostilities have taken place has been delayed and many reports are still awaiting confirmation.

