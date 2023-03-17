Hockey player Mercyhurst suspended for wheelchair incident

In November 2021, Mercyhurst University men’s ice hockey team coach Carson Briere praised one of the newest additions to the NCAA Division I Lakers roster.

The coach, Rick Gotkin, acknowledged that Briere’s tenure with another Division I hockey team, for Arizona State University, had not gone as planned.

Briere was kicked off the Sun Devils team in 2019 for violating team rules at a time when he was disappointed with his amount of playing time.

Born in Philadelphia and the son of former NHL player Danny Briere, Briere left for Erie and Mercyhurst in 2020.

“Sometimes it happens that you just don’t play as much as you think you’re going to,” Gotkin told Briere’s Erie Times-News in November 2021. That doesn’t mean it won’t work elsewhere. Carson is a good example of that.”

Briere’s career at Mercyhurst has also not gone as planned.

The 23-year-old junior has been temporarily suspended from the hockey team and is under criminal investigation for pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at Sullivan’s bar in Erie on Saturday night.

The incident became known early Tuesday morning, when surveillance video of the incident was posted on social media.

As of Thursday morning, the video had garnered 31.6 million views, sparking media coverage of Mercyhurst and its men’s hockey program in the United States and Canada.

The Erie Police Department and the Erie County District Attorney were still investigating Thursday morning, and Mercyhurst said the investigation, regarding student behavior, is also ongoing.

The police and the Public Prosecution Service said that the case had been reported to the police, which led to the criminal investigation.

What happened to the hockey player at Sullivan’s?

The video shows a person Carson Briere said in his apology that he is the person pushing a wheelchair down the stairs at Sullivan’s, East Third and French Street on Saturday night.

There was no one in the wheelchair at the time, but it had been left at the top of the stairs by a person who was still at the bar and still needed it, according to information posted with the video and according to a co-owner of Sullivan’s, Erie attorney Rick Philippi. The timestamp on the video shows that the recording was made around 11:38 p.m. on Saturday.

Sullivan’s was busy at the time of the incident following the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade earlier Saturday, Filippi told the Erie Times-News. The video shows an upstairs room filled with people.

Filippi said a female customer at the bar used the wheelchair upstairs but was helped to the bathroom downstairs and left the wheelchair at the top of the landing. The wheelchair was then pushed down the stairs, as the video shows, Filippi said.

“We were obviously disgusted to see this,” Filippi said of what happened to the wheelchair.

He said the video came from a security camera in the bar. The bar staff obtained the video and it ended up on social media, he said.

The Sullivan’s building was built in 1892, according to Erie County property records. That was a century before the Americans with Disabilities Act came into effect.

Filippi said Sullivan’s has been making renovations to make the building more accessible. He said the wheelchair incident “provides even more light” that improvements are needed.

Was anyone else involved in the incident at Sullivan’s?

The video shows two other men with Briere during the videotaped episode. Briere is briefly seen in the wheelchair before pushing him down the stairs. One of the other men is seen touching the wheelchair before Briere pushes him. The video has no sound.

In a statement Wednesday night, Mercyhurst’s athletic department said it had suspended three student-athletes from their teams because of the video. The department did not name the three student-athletes, although Briere had publicly acknowledged his involvement by apologizing.

Mercyhurst did not say what sports the other two student-athletes play.

“After an initial investigation into the incidents depicted on social media, the Mercyhurst athletic department has determined that the three individuals in the video are student-athletes,” the department’s statement said. “We have temporarily suspended all three of them from their athletic teams as per school policy, pending the outcome of the investigation process.”

Who used the wheelchair at Sullivan’s?

On Wednesday night, an Erie resident and double amputee, Sydney Benes, said further Twitter that she used the wheelchair. She tweeted a photo of her at Sullivan’s in a wheelchair on Wednesday night.

The Erie Times-News was unable to reach Benes as of Thursday morning, but information on her Facebook page and other information shows she lost both legs in a car accident in Butler County in 2021.

She said in her tweet Wednesday night that “it was my chair that was pushed down the stairs. I am so grateful for all of Sullivan’s help in this situation.”

a GoFundme account set up to raise money for a new wheelchair had raised $8,811 as of Thursday morning. In a tweet Wednesday night, Benes said, “I swear I really don’t want to keep a dime of the money donated, I’d much rather give it to those who need it.”

What did Briere and his father say in their apology?

Carson Briere and his father apologized Wednesday, hours after the video was made public.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” he said. “There is no excuse for my actions and I will do everything I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

His father Danny Briere, 45, played 17 years in the NHL, including six for the Philadelphia Flyers. He retired as a player in 2015. He was named interim general manager of the Flyers on Friday.

“I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video shared on social media yesterday,” Danny Briere said in his statement. “They are unforgivable and completely against our family’s values ​​of treating people with respect. Carson regrets it and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”

How did Mercyhurst react to the wheelchair incident?

Mercyhurst University, a Roman Catholic school with more than 3,000 students, issued a statement Tuesday evening saying it is investigating. It issued a second statement on Wednesday afternoon, after releasing de Brieres’ apologies.

Those statements were in addition to the statement the school’s athletic department made Wednesday night about the interim suspensions.

“Mercyhurst University has heard a lot of outrage over the social media video of student Carson Briere showing him pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs,” Mercyhurst said in the university’s second statement. , acknowledging that his behavior reflects a “serious lack of judgment” and that he is “deeply sorry.”

“The actions shown in the video weigh down our hearts and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person. We pray for and stand in solidarity with the victim and all persons with disabilities who rightfully experience such actions. take it seriously.” offensive.

“Our Mercy tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviors and atone for harmful actions.”

In its initial statement, Mercyhurst said it learned of the video several hours earlier on Tuesday.

“Late this afternoon, Mercyhurst University became aware of a disturbing video of one of our student-athletes pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment,” the university said. “Investigating our Office of Student Conduct and Department of Police and Public Safety.”

What happened to Carson Briere in the state of Arizona?

Mercyhurst first recruited Briere when he played junior hockey for Johnstown of the North American Hockey League.

Briere instead attended Arizona State University to play hockey. He donned a new shirt his first year at ASU and was fired from the Sun Devils team in his sophomore year breaking secret team rules.

Before his firing, Briere had learned that he may not play a key role on the ASU team well into his sophomore or junior year, he said in a profile published in November 2021 in the Erie Times-News.

Briere left ASU and played junior hockey for the Trail Smoke Eaters in Trail, British Columbia, Canada.

He then went to play at Mercyhurst.

“I didn’t take hockey seriously,” Briere said in the Times-News profile of his time in Arizona. “That wasn’t going to work, and I wanted to find a place where I could play my hockey style.”

The profile also quoted Mercyhurst men’s hockey coach Rick Gotkin as saying, “Just because it won’t work in one place doesn’t mean it won’t work in another.”

“He’s a gifted player,” Gotkin also said of Briere in the November 2021 profile. “He’s got great hands. He sees the ice well. He’s got a good shot. He’s a goalscorer. He’s scored everywhere.”

Staff writer Tim Hahn contributed to this report.

