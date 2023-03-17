Softball splits home opener, beats UMBC and falls to Cornell





Next game: Cornell 3/17/2023 | 16.00 hours March 17 (Fri) / 4 p.m Cornell UNIVERISTY PARK, Pa. Penn State Softball (16-4) shared its home-opening doubleheader on Thursday, beating UMBC 4-1, but dropped the second game against Cornell 4-3. Penn State’s best pitcher Bailey Parshall threw seven dominant innings in UMBC’s loss, allowing only one run on three hits and fanning out five. On the offensive side, it was Lexi Black And Melody Coombs that shone. The duo combined for a 9-for-12 performance that night with three runs and four RBI’s. Game 1: Penn State 4 UMBC 1 The Nittany Lions jumped out to an early advantage when Coombs singled to centerfield, then got into scoring position by stealing a base. Lydia Coleman moved Coombs when she reached on an error. Morrison singled into short left field after Coleman brought home Coombs. Lexi Black hit a double into left centerfield, both Coleman and Morrison scored and extended Penn State’s advantage to three. However, the Retrievers would not go quietly. Emily Riggs took a Parshall fastball over the center field fence to put UMBC on the board. Penn State then got its run back Kaitlynn Morrison And Michelle Leone hit back-to-back doubles. Parshall was able to eliminate the Retrievers in the last inning and the Nittany Lions took their home opener, 4-1. Game 2- Penn State 3 Cornell 4 Coombs led off the game with a single, then swiped second base to get into scoring position. Black singled to home three batters later and the Nittany Lions quickly jumped ahead. Coombs scored again in the third inning after singing and advancing to third base on a grounder by Coleman. Black doubled into the left field hole and drove to Coombs and extended the Nittany Lions lead to two. In the fourth, Maggie Finnegan singled to reach base and worked himself up to third base. She reached home on a Cornell fielding error off the bat Lilia Crouthamel and extended the Nittany Lions lead to three. Cornell began his comeback in the top of the fifth inning when Cornell got the bases loaded after Lingenfelter gave up a single and two walks. Sydney Stapf tripled the home three to tie the game at three for Cornell. The Big Red was able to take the lead in the sixth inning when Ellla Harrod snagged at home on a passed ball. Penn State then loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning Lexi Black , who was 3-for-3 with two RBI’s, was walked intentionally. However, the Nittany Lions failed to get anyone home and dropped the game 4-3. Next one The Nittany Lions continue the Penn State Classic as they get a rematch with Cornell tomorrow at 6:30 PM after a 4:00 PM game with Canisius.

