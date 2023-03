Australian star David Warner plays cricket with locals in Mumbai, internet praises his ‘gully cricket shots’

Ahead of the ODI series against India, Australia’s best batsman David Warner, who always impresses Indian fans with his social media posts, released a video showing him playing gully cricket with the crowd. “I found a quiet street to score a hit,” the Australian cricketer wrote in the caption of the video he posted After his disappointing performance in the Tests against the Indian side, David Warner will be looking for a comeback in the next three match ODI series against Team India. Warner was under a lot of pressure when he arrived in India about a month ago due to his abysmal record with the bat in test matches across the subcontinent and his most recent failures at red ball cricket. And he made very little effort to relieve his own pressure. After suffering an elbow injury while batting in the second Test in Delhi, he was forced to withdraw from the competition. He again had problems with the bat in Tests in India before that injury. Australia lost both games despite David Warner’s three innings, which included scores of 1, 10 and 15.Ahead of the ODI series against India, Australia’s best batsman David Warner, who always impresses Indian fans with his social media posts, released a video showing him playing gully cricket with the crowd. “I found a quiet street to score a hit,” the Australian cricketer wrote in the caption of the video he posted Instagram . He hits while a young man bowls. He can be seen among children wearing a t-shirt, shorts and sneakers. The road doesn’t seem extremely busy as there are cars parked on both sides and few people around. The video has been viewed more than 3 million times on Meta’s platform since it was shared on Wednesday. His ghost amused internet users, with some even urging him to apply for Indian citizenship. Ek dil hai kitni baar jeetoge, commented one user. David Bhai will be Indian, said another. India’s fight in cricket tougher than international level, a third stated.

