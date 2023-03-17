Farrell, Thrun Earn Major ECAC Hockey Awards; Seven named to All-League Teams





LAKE PLACID, NY — On Thursday evening, ECAC Hockey announced its year-end awards, with Sean Farrell earning ECAC Hockey Player of the Year honors, and Henry Thrun earning the Best Defensive Defender award. Farrell and Thrun were First Team All-ECAC Hockey selections, Mitchell Gibson , Matthew Coronato And Alex Laferriere were Second Team All-ECAC Hockey honorees, and Joe Miller And Ryan Healy earned All-Rookie team honors. In ECAC Hockey games, Farrell led the league in goals (17), assists (19), and points (36) and points per game (1.64) and was +17. He scored 14 of his 17 league goals on equal strength or shorthand. Born in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Farrell is a Hobey Baker Award Top 10 Finalist and leads the Crimson with 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 31 games played. Farrell, the Ivy League Player of the Year and a two-time ECAC Hockey Player of the Month selection, is just the third Harvard skater in the last 20 years to top 50 points, joining Jimmy Vesey (32-26-58 in 2014-15) and Dominic Moore (24-27-51 in 2002-03). He is second in the nation in scoring per game with an average of 1.65 points per game, and second in the nation in average assist per game. Thrun led all ECAC Hockey defensemen in scoring with 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) and finished fourth among ECAC Hockey defensemen with a plus-15 rating in league games. Thrun, a senior captain from Southborough, Massachusetts, is 5th among all NCAA defensemen in scoring per game (1.00 points per game, with 30 points (6-24-30) in 30 games and is 12th among all NCAA defensemen at plus-22 for the year. Gibson was one of nine semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s top goaltender (and one of two on that list from ECAC Hockey), and he was one of four league goaltenders with a goal under 2.00 against average (1.99) in the league play. Gibson is 17-5-2 a year and has the eighth best GAA in the country (2.09) and sixth best save percentage (.925). Coronato is having another productive goalscoring season, with a total of 19 goals and 35 appearances. In ECAC Hockey games, he finished sixth in scoring with 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 22 games. He led the league with five game-winning goals, including overtime winners at Yale on January 20 and against Colgate on January 27. Laferriere is Harvard’s second leading point producer with a career-best 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 31 games. In ECAC Hockey games, he finished fifth in the league in scoring with 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 22 games. Miller was outstanding up front for Harvard, scoring 26 points (13-13-26) with a team-best plus-28 in 31 games. He leads all ECAC Hockey freshmen in goal scoring and is tied for third among all NCAA freshmen in plus/minus. Healey is also having a strong freshman season for the Crimson, recording eight points (two goals, six assists) and a plus-3 rating in all games this season.

