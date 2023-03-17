Uganda Table tennis team making plans for Africa Cup 2023, clubs and senior championships





Overview: 13-year-old Jemimah Nakawala, 14-year-old Parvin Nangonzi and 17-year-old Shanitah Namaala (Mbogo High) won the team silver in the girls category. Samuel Ankunda Mbabazi (Kibuli SS), Imran Luwooza (16) and Benjamin Ebenezar Achuma (Ndejje University) took team bronze. After a relatively impressive performance at the East African Regional Table Tennis Championship in Djibouti, team Uganda is now ready for the Africa Cup and 2023 Clubs event in Kenya, as well as the senior championship in Tunisia. At the East Africa Regional Championship, Uganda managed to return home silver (girls team) and bronze (boys team) with some silverware, despite not traveling with their head coach Jude Mutete. 13-year-old Jemimah Nakawala, 14-year-old Parvin Nangonzi and 17-year-old Shanitah Namaala (Mbogo High) won the team silver in the girls category. Samuel Ankunda Mbabazi (Kibuli SS), Imran Luwooza (16) and Benjamin Ebenezar Achuma (Ndejje University) took team bronze. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Players of the Ugandan table tennis team happily show off their medals in Djibouti | Credit: David Isabirye The team was received at an official welcome party in the boardroom of the Uganda Olympic Committee. Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president Robert Jjagwe was joined by coaches Jude Mutete and Robert Ssekitoleko. Jjagwe noted that the focus is now shifting to preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and club championships in Kenya (3ed to 10e May) and the Africa senior event in Tunisia. I thank the players for the courageous and collective effort in Djibouti where we achieved silver and bronze for the team girls and team boys respectively. Now we are starting preparations for the Africa Cup 2023 and the club championships coming in early May, as well as the African seniors later in September, which will be hosted by Tunisia, Jjagwe noted. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Table Tennis Team with UTTA President Robert Jjagwe (in suit) | Credit: David Isabirye His grandfather appreciated the efforts of schools and local coaches; Jude Mutete (National Head Coach), Mary Musoke (Nakasero Table Tennis Club), Robert Ssekitoleko (Mbogo College), Alvin Katumba, Tendo Balyewunya (Kibuli SSS) and others. He also credited Uganda’s Olympic Committee (UOC) which has managed a modest $1,250 contribution to complement the preparation, the National Council of Sports (NCS) and individual sponsors such as US-based John Sebbowa ($100). UOC’s Arthur Nuwagaba thanked UTTA, players in particular those who qualified for the Africa seniors event, and promised more help when called upon. Uganda Olympic Committee thanks Uganda Table Tennis Association for organizing the players and teams. Special thanks to the players who qualified. Our hands will always be open to help when Nuwagaba is called upon. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Table tennis team with UTTA President Robert Jjagwe and UOC’s Arthur Nuwagaba (fourth from left) in UOC Boardroom | Credit: David Isabirye National coach Jude Mutete hinted at the game’s steadfast progress among young players. The Uganda Table Tennis Association made a bold decision to work with and develop the young players. This was a dream that had begun long ago and is now beginning to bear fruit, Mutete reasoned. Mbogo Colleges head coach Robert Ssekitoleko appreciated the players for their efforts. I want to thank the players for the recorded performances. To everyone who qualified. Congratulations and we wish them well, Ssekitoleko noted. Benjamin Achuma, who traveled as captain and oldest player, vowed to improve in subsequent championships. We draw bold lessons from the championship in Djibouti. We promise more next time Achuma, a student at Ndejje University, pointed out. Related

