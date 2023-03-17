Alabama freshman football player arrested on marijuana charges; loaded gun found in car





Alabama football player Tony Mitchell, an incoming freshman defensive back, was arrested Wednesday in Florida following a traffic stop. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, located on the Florida panhandle along the Alabama border, announced the arrest in a statement Thursday. Facebook. Mitchell, who played at Thompson High School in Alabaster, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or deliver it. The passenger of Mitchell’s vehicle, Christophere Lewis of Valley Grande, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or supply, and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit. During the ending, deputies detected the smell of burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department wrote. When asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Mitchell retrieved a bag of marijuana from the passenger’s floorboard. Both Mitchell and Lewis were taken into custody. A search of the vehicle turned up an additional substantial amount of marijuana, scales, a loaded handgun between the passenger seat and center console, and a large amount of cash. The sheriff’s office attached a photo of the evidence, which included a plastic grocery bag containing marijuana, the gun, and several stacks of cash. Mitchell was a four-star candidate in the high school class of 2023, ranked No. 123 in 247 composite sports rankings. He committed to Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M in June 2022, then signed his letter of intent in December. Mitchell was one of the new Alabama freshmen who enrolled in early January. The Tide will begin spring training Monday, with coach Nick Saban set to hold a press conference that evening at 6 p.m. CT. Mike Rodak is an Alabama beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @mikerodak.

