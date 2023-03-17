Women’s Tennis falls to #2 Saint Leo





Box Score TAMPA, Fla. In their second game of their Florida spring break vacation, the No. 3 ranked University of Indianapolis women’s tennis team lost to the No. 2 ranked Saint Leo Lions by a score of 6–1. The Hounds now sit at 8-3 on the season with two games remaining in Florida before returning to Indianapolis. IN AND OUT The No. 2 Lions quickly jumped out in the game, scoring all three doubles to take a 1–0 lead heading into the singles. With all the momentum, the Lions kept rolling, taking the first set of four of six singles matches. However, the Greyhounds refused to be swept and fought tooth and nail. Aimee Reynoso was the only Greyhound to claim victory. After losing her first set 6-0, the freshman from Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico fought back. A 6-4 win in the second set set up a climatic tiebreak in the third set that allowed Reynoso to claim a 10-7 victory. Anna Novikova out of the No. 1 slot was one of the few Hounds to step out on the right foot to win the first set 6–3. But Marta Vicens, number 17, refused to let her take a two-set win, set two 6-3, followed by a 6-4 final set to claim victory. Lea Cakarevic facing No. 11 Claudia Boubon, fared no better, losing in straight sets after a tight first set. Diane Fleming was solid in her first set, taking a 6–3 victory over No. 50 Luzia Obermeir. Her Lion opponent bounced back to take the second and third sets 6-3, 6-1. Sofia Sharonova took the loss at No. 6 singles to win set two 6–0 after losing set one 6–3. However, she was unable to close the tiebreak and lost 10-8. Maria Fiacan lost in straight sets 6–3, 6–2. NEXT ONE The tough competition continues for the Hounds, tomorrow at 2 p.m. in Orlando, Florida, against the No. 5-ranked Nova Southeastern Sharks.

