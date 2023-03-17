The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League prohibits fighting

The debate about fighting hockey has always been overly loud for what was actually being discussed, if a debate ever took place. One side of it always tended to be pretty shrill. The game’s natural evolution towards a speed and skill has made combat a rarer and rarer event in itself. Teams are simply incapable of wearing a drooling drooler with knuckles on the four The line to skate for four minutes a night until it’s time to beat up the other team’s drooler for no discernible purpose other than to entertain some shaved monkeys in the stands, who are dying anyway.

But fighting has received a push, if not an outright spear to the chest, with the news today that the QMJHL, one of Canada’s three junior leagues, will forbid fighting from next season. When the WHL and the OHL, the other two leagues that make up juniors, are unknown, but it probably won’t be too long. The peculiarity of this push from the Q is that it was spearheaded by Enrico Ciccone, a former NHL goon who is now a member of the Quebec assembly. Ciccone has been open about the toll an enforcer has taken on him and about the many players he played with, the impetus to introduce a bill in the Quebec legislature to ban fighting.

There was always something barbaric and really sick about a culture and society where children not only got to fight each other in every forum, but actively enjoyed it. While the WHL still likes to think of itself as a kind of throwback to the Wild West, and Central Canada is still filled with Don Cherry devotees, the Q that takes this route runs the clock when they want. It’s quite a pretense to still allow kids in your league to hit each other when others elsewhere aren’t and everyone can see the benefits that come from not allowing them to do so.

Is the NHL next?

Which means the NHL will soon be staffed with players who weren’t allowed to fight at all during their journey through the hockey world. At some point all junior hockey will join college hockey in not allowing it, so players will not have fought at any point in their development. Making it less and less likely that they will fight when they get to the pros. It won’t really come naturally to them. While the AHL may still have the O. K. Corral on some nights, as coaches and scouts can still be impressed by the plug’s willingness to fight and use that as a basis to promote that player to the NHL. But that will eventually diminish and more coaches and scouts will start looking at the game in a more modern way. I know, it’s hockey, but it can happen!

Fighting has subsided

But as mentioned, the fighting has been declining for years. There have been 271 fights so far this season. And if Sean Gentille and Michael Russo of The Athletic documented today, a quarter of those are the utterly stupid and pointless bits that follow a clean hit. Which GMs want to eradicate as they are, with an emphasis on stronger use of the instigator penalty for those types of fights. If those fights disappear or even decrease sharply, there will hardly be any fighting.

It’s been clear to teams for some time that combat, despite the lore and mystique, didn’t actually helping someone win. It has been proven not to be the case, whatever cliché a seven is highly trained doofus spitting about energy or momentum or protection or whatever. It does not exist. It doesn’t discourage of the more blatant acts it supposedly deters (hello Brad Marchand!). It doesn’t help a team win. Fighting has basically been kept to keep a certain section of the fanbase happy, the one the NHL has always been afraid to get angry at, no matter how much they hold back the sport and culture. And pretty soon there just won’t be any players who have any experience doing it, and they’ll be less and less likely to do it at all.