Men’s tennis yields shutout victory over Methodist





Next game: Norfolk State University 3/19/2023 | 5:30 PM March 19 (Sun) / 5:30 p.m Norfolk State University History EASTGREENBORO North Carolina A&T doesn’t take anyone for granted. Men’s tennis uses every game to prepare for a challenging Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) tournament to be held April 20-23. That’s why the Aggies consider any opponent one of those talented CAA teams. On Thursday afternoon, the Methodist Monarchs got that impression when the Aggies showed no mercy in a 7-0 victory over the Monarchs at Dudley High School Tennis Courts. The win improves the Aggies to 5-0 on the season, as the Aggies earned their second shutout of the season after beating Shaw University 7-0 on February 26. “We have to mentally ramp it up to be in the CAA,” said A&T head coach Dejon Bivens . “We have to focus on everyone, whoever comes to Aggieland.” The Aggies lost just three games over three doubles games against the Monarchs by winning the double point. Senior Esteban Lopez and graduation Vasil Ivanov defeated Matthew Hurley and Andrew Wood 8–2 to rank No. 1 in doubles. freshman Alex Martinez along with sophomores vein white to beat Wills Belser and Cameron Roth at No. 2 doubles 8–1. The duo are now 3-1 on the season. “In doubles, we did what we had to do and won without complications,” said Martinez. “We had to be aggressive and get to the net as quickly as possible.” sophomore Ian Pedersen and freshmen Mathieu Dussaubat the reigning CAA Men’s Doubles Team of the Week, improved to 3-0 this season with an 8-0 victory over Brandy Mendler and Royce South. “Today was an easier game, but we still had to come in and do our thing,” said Pedersen. “In doubles, we played very solid, making the most of our serves, which gave us an early advantage on every point.” A&T also dominated singles, winning all six matches in straight sets. In addition, the Aggies won four singles games with no Methodist opponent winning a game. Blanco (No. 2), Ivanov (No. 3), Martinez (No. 4) and Pedersen (No. 5) all won their singles 6-0. Blanco and Pedersen improved to 5-0 this season. Martinez is 4-1 and Ivanov is 3-1. Ivanov won his 36th singles victory. “In singles I worked hard to start my match as strong as possible and without making many mistakes, as I failed in the first games of the season,” said Pedersen. “I also focused on being aggressive during the game and finishing the points at the net, and I also worked on staying mentally focused on my game from start to finish.” Lopez had the toughest singles match of the day at No. 1 as he defeated Hurley 6-3, 7-6. Dussaubat let his opponent win just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Evan Kane. I played very well, very aggressively, and didn’t relax because of the level of the opponent,” said Blanco. “I stayed aggressive and took my chances when I had them. I’m happy with today’s win and hyped to keep pushing against Norfolk State on Sunday.” The Aggies face Norfolk State at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center at 5:30 PM on Sunday.

