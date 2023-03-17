Sports
Afghanistan cricket: ICC to discuss country’s status amid ongoing exile from women’s side
Cricket chiefs will discuss Afghanistan’s international status next week amid the women’s team’s continued exile.
The women of Afghanistan fled to Pakistan after the Taliban took power 20 months ago, before most were issued emergency visas for Australia.
As a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Afghanistan should have a women’s side.
The board meeting of the ICC will take place in Dubai on Monday.
Members of the Afghan women’s team say they have still not had contact with the sport’s leaders despite this previous support requests.
They wrote to the ICC in December, but the global governing body has said it is a matter for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).
“I don’t understand why they don’t want to talk to us, it is our right to know about the future of our team,” 18-year-old player Firooza Afghan told the BBC Stumped Podcast.
The players hope that the ICC will take action to allow them to represent Afghanistan from their base in Australia.
“For the first time, it is possible for them to make a fair decision for us, because it is our right to play for our country,” Afghan added.
“It doesn’t matter where we live, the important thing is that we are still fighting to have a team here.
“Cricket is very important to me. I grew up with it and I hope to play for Afghanistan one day.”
Afghan recently celebrated her 18th birthday with friends and family in Australia.
“My family all love Melbourne because it’s a beautiful city and we chose the Melbourne Cricket Ground,” she said.
“When I was in Afghanistan I always said that one day I will go to Melbourne to see the MCG and I finally did.”
What’s the background?
The growth of cricket in the country helped Afghanistan become a full ICC member in 2017, with the requirement to have a women’s national team.
However, it was not until November 2020 that 25 female cricketers were awarded central contracts.
In 2021, the ACB received a $37 million (30.6 million) ICC grant to invest in developing the game for men and women.
The women were paid for the first six months of their contract, but after the Taliban came to power, they stopped receiving payments.
After taking power, the Taliban banned women from universities, parks and sports and raided the homes of female athletes.
In January, Australia withdrew from a men’s one-day series against Afghanistan because of the Taliban’s restrictions on women and girls.
Afghan men’s star Rashid Khan therefore considered withdrawing from the Australian Big Bash League, but the women’s team supported the boycott.
“If we don’t have the right to play, I don’t think you should either,” Afghan told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
In November 2021, ICC president Greg Barclay said the board was “committed” to supporting Afghanistan “to develop cricket for both men and women”.
He added: “Cricket is fortunate to be in a position to impact positive change in Afghanistan with the men’s national team, a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than the most others.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/64965910
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- People dress up to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
- Google employees plead with Pichai for better handling of job cuts
- Foreign Policy’s weekly international news quiz
- Donald Trump feels the walls are closing in at Mar-a-Lago
- Telangana among seven states selected for setting up PM MITRA textile mega parks
- Boris Johnson confirmed as candidate for re-election as MP
- An exhibition looks at the traditions of marriage | Entertainment News
- MLB and Zoom Engage Fans in Review Replays | News
- Demonic Refugees: British Plan to Halt Boat Movement Catches Fire | migration news
- Legendary actor Lance Reddick, voice of Commander Zavala in Destiny 2, has died
- Svitolina returns to tennis in Charleston
- Spring fashion trends, problem solving tools