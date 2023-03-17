Afghanistan cricket: ICC to discuss country’s status amid ongoing exile from women’s side

One of Afghanistan’s cricketers is in England, two live in Canada and others live in Australia

Cricket chiefs will discuss Afghanistan’s international status next week amid the women’s team’s continued exile.

The women of Afghanistan fled to Pakistan after the Taliban took power 20 months ago, before most were issued emergency visas for Australia.

As a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Afghanistan should have a women’s side.

The board meeting of the ICC will take place in Dubai on Monday.

Members of the Afghan women’s team say they have still not had contact with the sport’s leaders despite this previous support requests.

They wrote to the ICC in December, but the global governing body has said it is a matter for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

“I don’t understand why they don’t want to talk to us, it is our right to know about the future of our team,” 18-year-old player Firooza Afghan told the BBC Stumped Podcast.

The players hope that the ICC will take action to allow them to represent Afghanistan from their base in Australia.

“For the first time, it is possible for them to make a fair decision for us, because it is our right to play for our country,” Afghan added.

“It doesn’t matter where we live, the important thing is that we are still fighting to have a team here.

“Cricket is very important to me. I grew up with it and I hope to play for Afghanistan one day.”

Afghan recently celebrated her 18th birthday with friends and family in Australia.

“My family all love Melbourne because it’s a beautiful city and we chose the Melbourne Cricket Ground,” she said.

“When I was in Afghanistan I always said that one day I will go to Melbourne to see the MCG and I finally did.”

What’s the background?

The growth of cricket in the country helped Afghanistan become a full ICC member in 2017, with the requirement to have a women’s national team.

However, it was not until November 2020 that 25 female cricketers were awarded central contracts.

In 2021, the ACB received a $37 million (30.6 million) ICC grant to invest in developing the game for men and women.

The women were paid for the first six months of their contract, but after the Taliban came to power, they stopped receiving payments.

After taking power, the Taliban banned women from universities, parks and sports and raided the homes of female athletes.

In January, Australia withdrew from a men’s one-day series against Afghanistan because of the Taliban’s restrictions on women and girls.

Afghan men’s star Rashid Khan therefore considered withdrawing from the Australian Big Bash League, but the women’s team supported the boycott.

“If we don’t have the right to play, I don’t think you should either,” Afghan told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

In November 2021, ICC president Greg Barclay said the board was “committed” to supporting Afghanistan “to develop cricket for both men and women”.

He added: “Cricket is fortunate to be in a position to impact positive change in Afghanistan with the men’s national team, a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than the most others.”