Fantasy Football Reactions to Free Desk: Winners and Losers, Biggest Wins and More | NFL news, rankings and stats





David Montgomery joins a division rival: Montgomery replaces Jamal Williams inDetroitand gives the Lions a slightly different skill set, which could lead to career highs in fantasy production. Allen Lazard is the first formerGreen Bay Packerjoined the New York fighter jets: Lazard was one of the best wide receivers available and could put up even better numbers in New York. Darren Waller becomes the New York giantstop receiver: Waller was underused when he was healthy Las Vegas Raidersnew attack, but in New York he was able to lead the team in goals. Estimated reading time: 8 minutes The first three days free agency are on the books, with several players signed but many still awaiting a contract. And some of them remaining players may have to wait longer than others given the talent available in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are the 10 biggest moves impacting fantasy football for 2023. RB David Montgomery signs with the Detroit lions Montgomery replaces Jamal Williams in the attack of the Lions and offers them a more rounded skill set. Montgomery joins the division rival Lions after spending most of his recent seasons as a feature back with the Chicago bears . He is one of only five running backs with more than 2,000 offensive shots in the past three seasons.

He probably takes Jamal Williams grid place. The two have similar overall numbers over the past three seasons. Montgomery scored better as a receiver, while Williams was the better rusher.

Both players are listed at 224 pounds on their official team websites, with Williams standing an inch taller.

Williams and DAndre Swift had a nice balance with Williams as the better rusher and Swift as the better receiver, but Montgomery outscored Swift in both aspects over the past three seasons.

How Montgomery and Swift come out in terms of fantasy football will depend heavily on Swift’s health and his ability to gain the team’s trust. We could see Montgomery being the touchdown machine that Williams was with more receiving work potentially making him a top-10 fantasy running back.

This year could also be the breakout year that Swift’s executives were hoping for.

The most likely outcome is that Montgomery is the starter and Swift is the backup. They can be used interchangeably in most situations, but Montgomery is the one most likely to score the touchdowns.

This leaves Montgomery a big winner as he plays on a better offense with much less competition for carries; especially on the goal line. The loser here is Swift, as he is no longer the best reception in Detroit.

Detroit has re-signed Craig Reynolds to take the third spot on the depth chart, but it’s not out of the question of the Lions drafting a running back in the mid-to-late rounds that further complicates the backfield. The Lions don’t need a backup contract as much as most teams. RB Rashad Penny signs with the Philadelphia Eagles Penny will be the new protagonist in Philadelphia when he is healthy. Penny was one of the most explosive running backs of the past two seasons, averaging over 20 yards per carry.

He fits in naturally Miles Sanders role and could be even more effective if they are healthy.

Sanders finished the season at RB15, with three games at RB3 or better. Penny had four RB4 or better finishes in his last 10 races.

The problem is that Penny has been limited to 10 games or less in each of the past four seasons.

He’s in Kenneth Gainwell , and the two players will naturally match. Penny traditionally played on early downs, while Gainwell traditionally played on third downs. If the Eagles stayed with this duo and Penny stayed healthy, he would have top-five potential.

The Eagles re-signed Boston Scott which can serve as a backup for both Penny on early downs and Gainwell on late downs.

Penny would be a fantasy starter with top-5 potential if he takes the role of Sanders as Philadelphia takes no other action to run back.

He is the winner here by going from a team that was consistently below average on the offensive line to the Eagles who were elite. The teams were ranked 1st and 27th respectively at the end of the season ranking of the offensive line .

Miles Sanders is the loser here after landing with the Carolina Panthers . At the very least, he'll have similar opportunities for touches in Carolina, but nothing beats playing behind the Eagles' offensive line. Two Running Backs take advantage of departed teammates

