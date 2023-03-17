Horizon League play begins for EIU men’s tennis

Eastern Illinois Weekly Schedule (4-6).

Saturday – March 18 vs. Southern Indiana (3-8) … 1 p.m

Sunday – March 19 vs. Tennessee Tech (0-10) … 12 hours

(matches at Danville Tennis Center)

Eastern Illinois men’s tennis opens Horizon League play this weekend as the Panthers take on both Southern Indiana and Tennessee Tech. Due to expected weather conditions, games have been moved indoors at the Danville Tennis Center.

EIU comes in at 4-6 on the season after a game against Chicago State last week.

This season, the remaining Ohio Valley Conference men’s tennis members will play as affiliate members of the Horizon League, where membership was divided into a North and South division based on conference affiliation. The OVC schools play in the South Division while the Horizon League schools play in the North Division. The top three players in each division will then advance to the Horizon League Tournament on April 28-30 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to play for the NCAA’s automatic bid.

Belmont (an OVC affiliate member in men’s tennis) was selected first in the South Division, followed by Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State. Eastern Illinois was fourth, followed by Southern Indiana and Lindenwood.

Cleveland State was selected first in the North Division, followed by Youngtown State. IUPUI and Northern Kentucky finished tied for third in the preseason poll, while Chicago State was selected fifth.

Schools will play a home-and-home series with each team in their division this weekend, with conference play.

Thomas Wallace picked up the only win for the Panthers in their game against Chicago State by winning in straight sets at No. 5 in singles. Wallace is currently tied to Pau Riera for the team leader in singles wins with five. Wallace has posted a 4-2 record this season playing at number 5 in the league table.

In doubles against Chicago State Riera and Alex Dinkov tied their game unfinished 4-4 as CSU managed to get the double point. The tandem is 3-0 in their last five doubles games with two unfinished against both Marquette and Chicago State, all five games played at No. 2 doubles.

This will be the fourth meeting between EIU and Southern Indiana and the first as conference opponents. EIU leads the all-time series 3-0. EIU and Tennessee Tech meet for the 24th time. TTU has a 22-1 all-time lead in the series.