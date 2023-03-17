Quebec’s major junior hockey league bans fighting as part of its intended culture change





Mario Cecchini, commissioner of the new Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), on Thursday expressed the need for a culture change, and a ban on fighting will be part of that change. Here’s what you need to know: Cecchini, who replaces Gilles Courteau after his 37-year tenure ended amid the hazing scandal that shocked the Canadian Hockey League, addressed the topic at its introductory press conference and said, I think we just have to adjust, at least in terms of the things that have been discussed, such as fighting and hazing.

The QMJHL governors voted two weeks ago on a new rule that would allow players to be involved in a fight for misconduct in the game. While details have yet to be finalized, it will be taken into account if a player is defending themselves against an obvious instigator.

QMJHL Executive Committee Chairman Richard Ltourneau, who led the search that led to Cecchini’s hiring, confirmed that after years of political pressure, the league went ahead with a fight ban. What they say We clearly need to improve and in some cases even eliminate these situations, Cecchini said of fighting and hazing cases. How do you ensure a culture change? With a lot of determination, with a lot of conviction, and with a lot of precision and clarity in how you expect everyone to behave. That will be of utmost importance to me. On Thursday, Ltourneau confirmed that the QMJHL membership meeting approved the Feb. 23 ban on fighting. Yes, fights are forbidden, Ltourneau said. Now the details need to be finalized. We have an expanded hockey committee, made up of general managers, coaches and owners, to figure out a way to implement this rule and have it accepted by the minister and ratified at our membership meeting in June. Backstory In September 2020, the QMJHL changed its rule about fighting, adding 10 minutes of misconduct to the usual five minutes for a fight penalty, and a one-game suspension for any player who accumulates three fights in the season. This change was in response to pressure from Quebec’s then-Minister of Education, Isabelle Charest, who threatened to withhold financial support from the league’s 12 teams in Quebec. Despite the recent vote, Charest, who is now Quebec’s minister of sports, recreation and the outdoors, is asking for a suspension to be added to the misconduct in the game. She does not rule out the possibility of forcing the league to adopt it through provincial law that respects safety in sports. We don’t want to get to that point, Charest said Le Journal de Qubec on March 7. The application of such a measure is their decision. They have the expertise and experience to implement the various regulations. But I still reiterated the need for something that, in my opinion, and that of many other leagues in the world, is non-negotiable. Cecchini plans to meet Charest soon. (Photo: Mathieu Belanger/Getty Images)

