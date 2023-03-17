New jersey numbers for Georgia football early registrations, transfers in the spring

The Bulldogs have 18 members of their signing class of 2023 with the team this spring as most of the No. 2 class of the overall standings will have spring practice with the defending champions.

Joshua Miller, Offensive Lineman, N/A

Pearce Spurlin, Tight End, No. 88

A number of early entrants were actually able to practice with the team at the Georgia National Championships, with Lawson Luckie and linebacker CJ Allen both earning credit for helping out on the scout team.

Now that they are officially members of the team, the freshmen have been given jersey numbers. On the 2022 team, Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams played important roles for the team as a freshman. Starks started 14 games in safety, while Williams led the team in sacks with 4.5. It won’t be easy for the class of 2023 to make an immediate impact, but given their level of talent, it’s a fair bet that a few of them will find their way onto the field in meaningful ways during the upcoming season.

Four members of the class finished as 5-star prospects in the 2023 rankings. Damon Wilson, Monroe Freeling, Raylen Wilson and Jordan Hall will all participate in jumping practice. Freshman Joshua Miller is out this spring with a shoulder injury.

Those 18 players weren’t the only new additions to the roster, as Georgia also welcomed Dominic Lovett, Rara Thomas and Smoke Bouie to the team through the transfer portal. Lovett is from Missouri, Thomas is from Mississippi State and Bouie spent last season at Texas A&M. Georgia did not take a player off the transfer portal last season. The Bulldogs saw 13 players leave for the NFL draft and another left through the transfer portal.

I think their experience. If you talk about Dom and RaRa, they’re guys who have competed in our league, they’ve gotten a lot of passes in our league, they’ve been very productive in our league and it was a position that we lost several players to, Georgia- Coach Kirby That’s what Smart said Tuesday. We had to be able to help our quarterbacks. Quarterbacks need some guns to throw at, and those guys do.

And then with Deyon, he’s a man I’ve known for a long time. He’s been camping here since ninth grade. We have known a lot about him and we were looking forward to seeing him participate in a high school with many open spaces.

The Bulldogs will have 15 practices this spring to work on some issues as they aim to win an unprecedented third straight national championship. Georgia will wrap things up on April 15 with its G-Day scrimmage.

