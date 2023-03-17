Aggie men’s tennis completes doubleheader with consecutive wins | Sport





After No. 27 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis 6-1 victory earlier in the day against Abilene Christian, the Aggies defeated No. 55 Tulsa 5-2 on Tuesday, March 14. Court 1 featured Aggie senior duo Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand, who played against Golden Hurricane seniors Connor Di Marco and Kody Pearson. The pair of seniors from Fightin’ Farmer won their doubles, while Schachter and Hilderbrand waited for their teammates on the remaining lanes to take the double. On Court 3, A&M sophomore Giulio Perego and junior Raphael Perot took on Tulsa seniors Ezequiel Santalla and Stefan Hampe. Perego and Perot fell 6-2, leaving it to juniors Kenner Taylor and Pierce Rollins to seal the double point. Taylor and Rollins rallied against royal blue, gold and crimson freshman Timothy Carlsson Seger and senior Daniel Siddall on Court 2. This doubles partnership was the deciding game of the night’s first point as the Tulsa tandem took the double point 6-4 secured. above A&M. Senior Guido Marson and sophomore Luke Casper joined the singles lineup on Court 5 and Court 6. All six maroon and white players competing in singles had won their first sets by ranges of three to five points. The game was decided for the Aggies thanks to a streak of four wins in a short time on lanes 2, 3, 5 and 6. The French Aggie Perot defeated the German Golden Hurricane Hampe 6-2 and 6-3. The deciding set 3 between Perego and junior Callum Gale was won by the former 6-2. Perego won the first set 6-1 before dropping the next set 6-3. On the last two courses, Casper won 6-3 and 6-3, while Marson won 6-2 and 6-2. Rollins earned the maroon and white his fifth point with his 6-1, 4-6 and 6-1 scoreline over Ukraine junior Volodymyr Zakharov. The Golden Hurricanes Pearson won their only singles game with a win against Schachter. With the loss, Lane 1 no longer has the highest win percentage, as it used to be .750. The Aggies next play in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at the Billingsley Tennis Center on Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. and can be watched live here.

