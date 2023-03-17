Four Bobcats earn major individual honors; Selected Six All-ECAC Hockey

LAKE PLACID, NY The Quinnipiac University men’s ice hockey team was well represented when the 2023 ECAC Hockey awards were handed out Thursday night, as the Bobcats scored four major individual awards and six all-league honors ahead of Friday’s semifinal game with Colgate.

Rand Pecknold earned his third consecutive Tim Taylor Coach of the Year Award, sophomore goaltender Yaniv Perets was named to his second MAC Goaltending Goaltender of the Year award, senior Skyler Brind’Amour scored Gladiator Best Defensive Forward honors and freshman forward Sam Lipkin is the ECAC’s Rookie of the Year.

The Bobcats earned six All-League honors, as Perets is joined by Colin Graaf as unanimous decisions of the first team. Graduated students Ethan Young And Zach Metsa were nominated to the Second Team, Brind’Amour was placed on the Third Team and Lipkin is also on the All-Rookie team.

Pecknold earned his third consecutive Coach of the Year honors and fifth overall after leading the Bobcats to 20 ECAC wins, the most by any program in the league since the 1988–89 season. The Bobcats had the nation’s top-scoring defense for most of the year, recording nine shutouts en route to their third consecutive Cleary Cup and ECAC Regular Season Championship. Quinnipiac won a total of 28 regular season games, tying last year’s team for the most in a regular season in the history of the program.

As solid as any goalkeeper in the country, Perets’ second consecutive Goalkeeper of the Year award comes after another stellar campaign in which he led the country in both win percentage and goals against average. He was also top five nationally in both shutouts and save percentages, earning him a spot in the Richter Award final three and Hobey Baker Top 10 as he looks to help the Bobcats win their first Whitelaw Cup and ECAC Tournament title since 2016 to win.

Brind’Amour has been one of the top faceoff men in the country this season, leading the unit to a 56.8 percent win percentage on the spot, ranking first in the league and second in the nation. His total of 438 faceoff wins led the ECAC and placed him eighth in the NCAA standings. The Raleigh, NC native earned his first major league honors and honors during a stellar year that saw him reach career highs in goals, assists, points, power play goals and game winners.

Lipkin was ranked among some of the top freshman players in the country, leading the league’s rookies in scoring for most of the year. He finished third overall on the team in points with 35, finishing with 1.03 points per game, ranking 10th among the nation’s freshmen. He also warmed up as the Bobcats made their postseason push, recording points in seven of his last nine games, including a four-goal weekend against Yale and Brown.

Also a Hobey Top 10 honoree, Graf is currently third nationally in both assists per game and points per game, as well as ninth in power play goals en route to first team honors. He also has the most points of any Bobcats since the 2008–09 season, when BryanLeitch set the program’s Division I record with 59.

de Jong earned his first All-League honor, finishing second on the team in points with 36 in his senior campaign. He finished eighth in the league in both goals and points per game this season. Metsa earned his third successive honors after being a first team squad in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. He was also a Scholar Athlete of the Year nominee, as well as the Best Defensive Defenseman finalist, an award he won last season.

The Bobcats return to the ice on Friday afternoon to face Colgate at Herb Brooks Arena in the ECAC Semifinals at 4 p.m. The winner of that game will face the winner of Cornell and Harvard for the Whitelaw Cup on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

For a behind-the-scenes look at the Bobcats’ post-season run, follow on social media @QU_MIH or visit gobobcats.com/mih.