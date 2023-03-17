Colonels open CBI against Cleveland State on Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. Eastern Kentucky University, the No. 8 seed, opens play at the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational (CBI) on Sunday against No. 9 seed Cleveland State.

The game kicks off at 11am ET and will be broadcast live on FloHoops. The live radio broadcast of the game will be available in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM, or worldwide on EKUSports.com.

THE COLONELS

– EKU (20-13, 12-6 ASUN) defeated North Alabama 73-48 in the quarterfinals of the ASUN tournament and fell to Liberty in the semifinals, 79-73. It was the third time in the past four seasons that the Colonels advanced to the conference semifinals.

– EKU’s only other appearance in the CBI was in 2010, when the colonels differed to the College of Charleston by three. The Colonels have competed in the NCAA Tournament eight times, including a near upset of No. 2 seed Kansas in 2014. The program played in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament in 2013 and 2015, winning two games and reaching the quarterfinals in 2015.

– The Colonels led No. 2 Liberty with 13 points in the first half of the ASUN semifinals. After the Flames made a comeback, Devon Blanctons springer with 8:18 left in the game tied the score at 58-58. Liberty went on to earn a No. 2 seed in the NIT, advancing to the round of 16.

– EKU played 13 games (6-7) this season against teams advancing to the postseason, including 3-1 against CBI participants North Alabama, Stetson and Radford.

– Blanton leads the team in scoring (16.6/game), is second in assists (2.9/game) and third in rebounding (6.39/game). The 6-foot-6 junior wing is fifth in the ASUN in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage (44.9 percent) and eighth in rebounding. He was named to the ASUN All-Tournament Team after averaging 19 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Isaiah Cozart , a 6-foot-7 junior forward, is first in the ASUN and ninth in the nation, in blocks (2.48/game). He is second in the league in rebounding (7.09/game).

– In addition to averaging 8.6 3-pointers per game (57th in the nation), the Colonels are fifth in the NCAA in rebounds (40.27/game), second in offensive rebounds (13.70/game), and 19th in blocks (4.85/match).

EXPLORING THE OPPONENT

– Cleveland State is 21-13 this season and went 14-6 in the Horizon League. The Vikings advanced to the conference tournament finals as No. 3 before falling to Northern Kentucky.

– EKU and CSU share two common opponents from the 2022-23 season. The Vikings lost in Cincinnati, 69-58. The Colonels fell at UC, 87-69. Cleveland State lost at NKU by one difference and then defeated the Norwegian by one difference at home during the regular season. EKU dropped a 64-61 decision in Northern Kentucky.

– Tristan Enaruna leads Cleveland State in scoring (15.7 ppg) and rebounding (6.6 rpg). The 6-foot-8, 220-pound junior forward made NCAA Tournament appearances while playing at Kansas and Iowa State. Deshon Parker, a six-foot-tall senior guard, contributes 9.9 points and a team-best 4.2 assists per game in his sophomore season at CSU. He also played with Appalachian State and James Madison.

– The Vikings are in the bottom 30 teams in the nation in 3-pointers per game and 3-point percentage, but are among the top 80 teams nationally in 3-point percentage defense (31.8) and field goal percentage defense. Cleveland State has allowed 68.1 points per game, third best in the Horizon.

– CSU has scored 79 percent of its points within the 3-point line this season. EKU scored 67 percent of its points within the arc.

WITHIN THE SERIES

– EKU is 2-1 all-time against Cleveland State. The Colonels won the first two meetings in February 1977 and December 1977. The most recent meeting was on November 23, 2019 in Washington DC. The Vikings recorded a 65-51 victory.