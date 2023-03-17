Connect with us

India vs Australia: What time is the first cricket ODI?

Following the Test series between India and Australia, the two countries will now compete in three one-day international matches across the subcontinent.

With three matches spread over six days, it will be an exciting series between the two titans of cricket.

The sports news explains everything you need to know about the first ODI between India and Australia.

What time is the first cricket ODI between India and Australia?

The first ODI between India and Australia kicks off on 17th of March bee 1:30 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ADT).

It is played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How the ODI series India vs. Australia to watch or live stream

Fox Cricket broadcasts every game live and exclusively in Australia, while Star Sports holds the rights to the series in India.

Australia India
TV channel Fox cricket Star sports
Live stream Foxtel Go/Kayo Sports Disney+ Hotstar

What is the India-Australia ODI series schedule?

Date Time Agreement Stadium
17th of March 1:30pm IST, 7:00pm AEDT India vs Australia Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
March 19 1:30pm IST, 7:00pm AEDT India vs Australia Vizag
March 22nd 1:30pm IST, 7:00pm AEDT India vs Australia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India ODI squad

Players
Rohit Sharma (c)
Yuzvendra Chahal
Ishan Kishan
Ravindra Jadeja
Virat Kohli
Kuldeep Yadav
Muhammad Shami
Mohammed Siraj
Hardik Pandaya
Axar Patel
KL Rahul
Shubman Gill
Shardul Thakur
Imran Malik
Jaydev Unadkat
Washington Sundar
Suryakumar Yadav

Australia’s ODI squad

Players
Steve Smith (c)
Sean Abbott
Ashton agar
Alex Carey
cameron green
Travis head
Josh Inglis
Marnus Labuschagne
Mitchell March
Glen Maxwell
Jhye Richardson
Mitchell Starc
Marcus Stoinis
David Warner
Adam Zampa
Nathan Ellis

Who won the last ODI series between India and Australia?

The last time India and Australia went head to head in an ODI series was in 2020 with Australia won 2-1 on home soil.

The green and gold won the series by winning the first two games, with Smith scoring for centuries in both games.

Smith will captain Australia in the upcoming series in the absence of usual skipper Pat Cummins

