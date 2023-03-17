India vs Australia: What time is the first cricket ODI?

Following the Test series between India and Australia, the two countries will now compete in three one-day international matches across the subcontinent.

With three matches spread over six days, it will be an exciting series between the two titans of cricket.

The sports news explains everything you need to know about the first ODI between India and Australia.

What time is the first cricket ODI between India and Australia?

The first ODI between India and Australia kicks off on 17th of March bee 1:30 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ADT).

It is played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How the ODI series India vs. Australia to watch or live stream

Fox Cricket broadcasts every game live and exclusively in Australia, while Star Sports holds the rights to the series in India.

What is the India-Australia ODI series schedule?

Date Time Agreement Stadium 17th of March 1:30pm IST, 7:00pm AEDT India vs Australia Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai March 19 1:30pm IST, 7:00pm AEDT India vs Australia Vizag March 22nd 1:30pm IST, 7:00pm AEDT India vs Australia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India ODI squad

Players Rohit Sharma (c) Yuzvendra Chahal Ishan Kishan Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli Kuldeep Yadav Muhammad Shami Mohammed Siraj Hardik Pandaya Axar Patel KL Rahul Shubman Gill Shardul Thakur Imran Malik Jaydev Unadkat Washington Sundar Suryakumar Yadav

Australia’s ODI squad

Players Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott Ashton agar Alex Carey cameron green Travis head Josh Inglis Marnus Labuschagne Mitchell March Glen Maxwell Jhye Richardson Mitchell Starc Marcus Stoinis David Warner Adam Zampa Nathan Ellis

Who won the last ODI series between India and Australia?

The last time India and Australia went head to head in an ODI series was in 2020 with Australia won 2-1 on home soil.

The green and gold won the series by winning the first two games, with Smith scoring for centuries in both games.

Smith will captain Australia in the upcoming series in the absence of usual skipper Pat Cummins