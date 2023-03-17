Aruna responds to ‘incredible’ win over fourth seed





Africa's best table tennis player, Quadri Arunadefeated Japan's Tomokazu Harimo, the world number four player, 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Smash in Singapore. In the match played early Thursday morning, the Nigerian defeated the Japanese in straight sets (11-7, 13-11, 11-7) in the Round of 16 at the Infinity Arena. After losing to the Japanese three times in previous encounters, Aruna fought hard to end his losing streak against Harimo, leading him to comment via his Instagram account after the match. Incredible, Aruna wrote on Instagram with a photo of him screaming with excitement during the match. READ ALSO:ITTF Ranking: Quadri Aruna sets another African record The 14th WTT-classified player had previously defeated Germany's Ruwen Filus 3-2 in the Round of 64 and France's Alexis Lebrun 3-2 in the Round of 32. The Nigerian awaits the winner of the draw between Brazil's Hugo Calderano and Slovenia's Darko Jorgic for the quarter-finals on Friday. Aruna is the only surviving African in the competition after the early departure of the Egyptian quartet of Omar Assar, Dina Meshref, Hana Goda and Marian Alhodaby. The tournament ends on Sunday.

