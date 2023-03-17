



David Cohen Director / Strategic Brand Engagement CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati men’s basketball team will look to continue its victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night when it travels to Long Island to defeat Hofstra on Saturday (2 p.m.) in the second round of the NIT. ESPN+ | Listen live (WCKY 1530) | Live statistics Cincinnati earned its seventh consecutive ACC win with a hard-fought 81-72 victory over Virginia Tech in the first round. The game featured 13 ties and 11 lead changes, as well Landers Nolly II sixth double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds) to lead five double-digit scorers, and all six of his this year were UC wins. The Bearcats went 0-for-5 from deep in the first half, the first time they didn’t hit in a period, but went 6-for-14 and 14-for-15 from the foul line for the 52-run blast from there after the break. David De Julius , after scoring a career-high 30 points during his Senior Day against SMU, he posted 21 points in his absolute final home game. With seven assists, he now has 179 a year to get into the top five in the school. His total and average (5.3) is the highest since All-American Steve Logan in 2001-2002. He has more than five assists in 18 of his last 19 games, and his 3.09 assist-turnover ratio ranks seventh (the best since Troy Caupain’s 3.36 in 2017, who was fifth). He even lost the ball twice in his last three games (97 minutes). Mika Adams-Woods’ 10 points, including two threes to kickstart the team’s explosive second half, for the sixth time in UC’s last seven games as he scored in double digits. With 40 wins at Cincinnati, Wes Miller has the most of any UC coach in his first two years since Ed Jucker (56), including his 1961 and 1962 national titles. Cincinnati improved to 19-2 in winning the boards, and it was only the second win of the year when he was left behind at halftime. SERIES HISTORY This is the first meeting between the teams. Cincinnati will play its first game in New York since beating Nebraska (65-61) and George Washington (61-56) at the Barclays Center in November 2015. DOUBLE-DOUBLE Cincinnati has racked up 15 double-doubles so far this season, by five different players, making UC 12-1 when that happens (Tulane on Feb. 7 being the lone exception). Skillings’ on December 4, the first by a true freshman since current Houston Rockets rookie Tari Eason in 2020-21. Cincinnati also has two games (Bryant, ECU) with two double-doubles. PLAYER (GAME) STAT LINE

Victor Lachin (Cleveland State) 14 points, 12 rebs

Victor Lachin (NJIT) 10 points, 10 rebs

Victor Lachin (Bryant) 16 points, 11 rebs

Dan Skillings Jr. (Bryant) 14 points, 13 rebs

Victor Lachin (Detroit Mercy) 18 points, 15 rebs

Victor Lachin (Tulane) 13 points, 13 rebs

Landers Nolly II (in Wichita State) 12 points, 11 rebs

Landers Nolly II (East Carolina) 20 points, 10 rebs

David De Julius (East Carolina) 11 points, 12 ast

Landers Nolly II (at SMU) 16 points, 12 rebs

Victor Lachin (Memphis) 22 points, 10 rebs

Landers Nolly II (Tulsa) 13 points, 13 rebs

Ody Oguama (at Tulane) 16 points, 13 rebs

Landers Nolly II (South Florida) 13 points, 10 rebs

Landers Nolly II (Virginia Tech) 15 points, 12 rebs ALWAYS NIT SYMPTOMS]

Cincinnati makes its 11th NIT appearance and first since 2010. The Bearcats have a 7-3 home record (9-10 overall), with their last appearance coming in 2010. UC opened by beating Damian Lillard and Weber State, 76-62, before falling home to eventual champion Dayton. Cincinnati’s previous appearance in 2010 was the start of what would eventually become a nine-year NCAA run (2011-19). The 1991 bid also preceded an NCAA Final Four trip in 1992. Nolley was the NIT’s most valuable player as he led Memphis to the 2021 title.

