Dane van Niekerk: South African all-rounder retires from international cricket





Deen van Niekerk led Oval Invincibles to the title of Hundred in 2021 Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has retired from international cricket. She made 194 appearances for South Africa in three formats and was the first bowler to take 100 ODI wickets for the women’s team. Van Niekerk, 29, was omitted from the South Africa squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup in February after failing to “meet minimum fitness criteria”. She said she was “absolutely heartbroken” by that decision. Van Niekerk announced her retirement “with great sadness”: “It has been the greatest honor to lead and represent my country. I am incredibly blessed to have led the team through its transformative years. “I look back on my career with great pleasure and have made incredible memories. “A lot of times the journey can be lonely, painful and emotional, but it wouldn’t change for anything. I’m thankful for what this game has given me.” Captain of South Africa in all formats since 2016, Van Niekerk last played international cricket in September 2021. She suffered an ankle injury in early 2022 and, after failing to make a squad for the triangular T20 series against the West Indies and India in January, was given the chance to prove her fitness ahead of the World Cup. However, Cricket South Africa said they did not have the required time for a 2 km run. Van Niekerk’s wife and fellow all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who was included in the roster, was given “compassionate leave” to be with Van Niekerk before the tournament. South Africa was defeated by Australia in the World Cup final by 19 points. Van Niekerk, the only female South African player to score 1,500 runs and take 50 wickets in the women’s T20s, said: “To all the players I have had the privilege of sharing the dressing room with and playing with, I will holding memories is expensive. “We are just custodians of this sport; I hand it over knowing I gave it my all and that women’s cricket is in a better place than when I arrived. “That should be the responsibility of the new group, to always make sure you get better and make a difference. It is time for me to support the new leadership and wish them all the best. “There’s no question that the women’s game is in an exciting space and I look forward to seeing this beautiful game that I love grow.” Van Niekerk played for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred and is currently involved in the Women’s Indian Premier League (WPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/64927053 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related