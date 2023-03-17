Hockey is not for everyone. Some women and LGBTQ people on Twitter are pushing for that to change.

My earliest life memory is that of 1997 Stanley cup procession.

I am an old hockey fan. My parents came to Detroit as children. My dad was all in on sports and my mom was all in on red wings player Steve Yzerman. It was fate that they met and passed on their passion for hockey to their six children.

I loved watching my brothers play street hockey, seeing Joe Kocur at my uncle’s restaurant on days off, attending Detroit Vipers IHL games, and admiring our family’s growing collection of memorabilia.

As a young girl unaware of her strangeness, the appeal was the action and passion, but the traditional hockey culture made it hard to nurture my love for the game.

Over-emphasis on stats, blunt rejection of newer or uninformed fans, female fans almost forced to prove their fandom, and outright disdain for anyone perceived as different. It all undermined my enjoyment of the great game.

Despite Detroit being firmly in Dynasty territory at the time, my love and interest evaporated around age 10. It was clear that I didn’t fit in and my perspective was of no value. If I didn’t know all there was to know, I might as well kick stones.

So I did.

Rekindling her passion for hockey

For fifteen years I paid little attention to hockey and ate only crumbs of news.

Sometimes it takes something major to make you stop and reconnect with your inner child. For me, the near loss of my sister during a global pandemic, as well as a slew of therapies, were catalysts for rediscovering my love for hockey.

I realized that I had been living my life on standby and not engaging or focusing my passion on the things that make me feel deeply alive and human. That newfound self-focus, and Youtube clips of legendary Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert fightingbrought me back to the little girl who loved hockey.

After decades of being only peripherally aware of what was going on in hockey, I didn’t know where to find information that made sense for fans and me to commiserate with.

So I did what many netizens do: I took to Twitter to find my people. It was challenging and a bit scary to find them. Finally, I was welcomed by a certain sect within the Red Wings Twittersphere.

The meme fans. The kind of people to take an off-the-wall caption and throw it on a photo Niklas Kronwall with cupcake and rainbow stickers for pizzazzor set clips from Henrik Zetterberg accompanies Dylan Larkin on an ABBA song and makes you cry bittersweet tears.

The people who created this great content on Twitter gave me the space to enjoy hockey the way I like to, out of human interest and not analytical.

Being born into hockey fandom and finding my way back to the new culture gives me a unique perspective from veteran fans and newbies alike. The wonderful mix of internet jokes and standout storytelling brings us together in a way the NHL’s marketing never has and may never replicate.

Much of what is called popular culture is dictated by young people, especially young women. From Beatlemania to the Twilight craze, it’s the same phenomenon that catapulted K-pop from a regional music genre to a global juggernaut with a complex fan culture.

Much of that culture and the Tumblr fandom model provides a template for the hockey subculture that is bringing in new female and queer fans.

One feature of K-pop that has become a mainstay in gay hockey Twitter is the fancam. What started as a way for fans to increase their proximity to idols at a concert by posting self-created images has evolved into an art of video editing and storytelling.

What this new NHL fandom looks like on Twitter

Instead of a 20 second iPhone video of BLACKPINK, we get beautifully put together montages of Alex Nedeljkovic making incredible saves on his favorite song from Lord of the Rings. Exciting images of Jujhar Khaira battles over a Teach Me How to Dougie and Punjabi mashup.

Sometimes there is also a thirst for one of the exceptional sweets in the competition.

In addition to the fancam, there are also fan fiction, GIFs and memes that fuse the hockey vibe with internet culture. These formats can make you care about players who retired before you were born and teach you about the vibe of teams you were never interested in, creating the previously banned multi-team fandom.

Of a TRONmood series of artworks about the Stanley Cup finalto a beautiful new representation of the Metropolitan Rivets sweaters, sketches of player character studiesand a tender strip of my beloved Red Wings legacy.

The traditional hockey fan doesn’t always understand or respect the niche that female and queer fans have created for themselves, which has evolved into a safe and often unhinged community. This can lead to friction and isolation from the established hockey world who don’t understand it, but casual and prospective fans often relate to and enjoy it.

Bite-sized content easily accesses the essentials of hockey without overwhelming them, lowering the barrier to entry.

It is enticing to newcomers who may be intimidated by learning the rules and statistics prized by established media. Seeing an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere feels like how we enjoy the sport is okay and valuable. Teams and players presented in a way that is familiar to us removes the fog of confusion and intimidation and provides us with a solid foundation from which to build knowledge.

There is significant crossover between this sect of fans and the more traditional male hockey fans. The gateway drug, if you will: YouTube compilation videos.

You name it: hits, fights, goals, weird plays, trick shots. Offering the best of the best is a surefire way to get people interested, and here we find common ground.

To tell a compelling story is to share a piece of your soul with someone and allow them to give back a piece of their soul. Stories of triumph and struggle provide the emotional commitment needed to win hearts, create the legendary moments we remember and an unwavering love for the sport.

The average hockey illiterate doesn’t know and care about the WAR ratings, but they will care that the 1997 Red Wings break a 42-year Cup drought with the Russian five. Only days later to be devastated by the tragic accident that ended Vladimir Konstantinov’s career and nearly killed him. Their friend and teammate’s love spurs them on to win the next championship and give birth to a dynasty.

Show an unsuspecting person of color a new world by telling them about the precedent-setting black vanguard of Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith and Daniel Wolcott playing for Tampa Bay.

Give hope to any odd outcast who doesn’t feel they belong by telling them the story of Luke Prokop proudly proclaiming he’s gay and not ashamed of who he is and the ensuing tidal wave of love and acceptance that brought him swamped by fans and teammates alike.

Women and LGBTQ people find their way to hockey

I think I can understand why some people, especially the people in my and my friends Twitter listings who are less than nice, might not be getting the recent uptick in female and queer viewership.

Hockey has never suited this demographic, so without prior knowledge of our small enclave, there’s no clear reason for this upward trend. The speculation is predictably superficial, that we think the men are hot (reductionist, irrelevant, non-inclusive) or the decline of fights (sexist to assume our delicate constitutions can’t stand violence).

Instead, women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, people with disabilities, and all the intersections of those identities have done what we’ve always done: create spaces for ourselves where we can safely enjoy life and our interests.

The diversification of the NHL fan base and culture is due to the work of talented editors, artists and meme makers.

Without these individuals who speak the language of the unconventional fan, there would be no new era of hockey fandom and no room for the unheard to thrive. There would be no one pushing for pride nights, no women’s history nights, no Manon Rheaume as goalie in the All-Star weekend skill league, no Black Girl Hockey Club pledges, and no former Stanley Cup champions to see our humor and genuine love and appreciating the game and adopting sloppy gay young women (shoutout to Darren McCarty).

Based on some of the responses on the NHL’s official Twitter account to one of their inclusive initiatives, many hockey fans would see the eradication of these other groups in hockey as a good thing. The message from some seems very clear: you are not welcome here.

But as always, we continue to make our own space, because those who are not considered the right kind of fans have and will always care for and care for each other.

They say hockey is for everyone, which in my experience is not always true. But one thing I know for sure: hockey is for the girls and the gays because we are for each other.

Adriana Sinistaj is co-host of the Unsung Octopi Podcast. You can follow her and the podcast on Twitter.