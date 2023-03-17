Dookram returns to the Trinidad and Tobago men’s table tennis team





TT table tennis player Yuvraaj Dookram. – Newsday file photo YUVRAAJ Dookram returns to the national senior men’s table tennis teams after a five-year absence to compete in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games qualifiers (March 16-19) and the senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championships (March 20-26 ) in Guyana. The team was announced by the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) on Wednesday following the departure of the contingent on Thursday afternoon. The top 8 teams in the CAC Qualifiers qualify for the games in San Salvador, El Salvador in June. Dookram is in good form with consecutive silver medals in the two local Super Sunday Series tournaments and is the Most Valuable Player in the last competition played. Dookram plays alongside teammates Aaron Wilson and Derron Douglas. The 24-year-old Wilson has been a senior player for over a decade and has professional experience playing in Europe. The team will count on his experience and US-based Douglas who has a scholarship to Texas Wesleyan University. Dookram shifted gears in his preparation for the tournaments. He said: I am happy to be in the national team again. A few months ago I was way behind and knew I would have to put in extra work to get back into shape to compete with the current players. Since joining Queens Park Cricket Club I have trained regularly and had a program with the help of the coach Aaron Edwards and good sparring with top young players and Guyanese player Shemar Britton. The 33-year-old added: The main goals for the upcoming tournaments are to finish in the top 8 in the CAC qualifiers and also try for medals in the team events of the Caribbean Championships. There are very strong teams in the tournament, so we know we have to fight and give our best, but I believe it is possible for us to medal in the team events. The selected women’s team is one of the youngest senior teams ever selected to represent the twin island country. Youth players Imani Edwards-Taylor and Priyanka Khellawan are both 17 years old, while French resident Chloe Fraser is 14. Taylor shows remarkable strength and dedication by making herself available to represent her country. Her grandmother Verna Edwards passed away on March 8 and she was one of the driving forces behind her table tennis journey. The TTTTA manager was recently elected on January 22 and had the mammoth task of preparing a team, raising funds and selecting a team to compete in the championships. They have yet to receive funding; therefore, the tour is self-funded in hopes of repayment after funding is approved by government agencies and sponsors. CAC Qualifying Teams: Men: Barbados, Guyana, Guatemala, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, St. Lucia, TT. Women: Guatemala, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Guyana, Barbados, T&T TT team: Men: Aaron Wilson, Derron Douglas, Yuvraaj Dookram Men’s Doubles: Aaron Wilson/Derron Douglas Women: Chloe Fraser, Priyanka Khellawan, Imani Edwards-Taylor Women’s doubles: Chloe Fraser/Imani Edwards-Taylor Mixed Doubles: 1) Aaron Wilson / Imani Edwards-Taylor 2) Derron Douglas / Chloe Fraser 3) Yuvraaj Dookram / Priyanka Khellawan Administrators: Shellyanne Wilson, Ernest Fraser

