The new professional cricket team is backed by Microsoft’s CEO and other tech leaders – GeekWire
Make way, Seahawks, Mariners, Sounders, Storm and others. Seattle has a new professional sports team poised to tap into a fan base with strong ties to the region’s tech community.
The Seattle Orcas revealed their team name on Thursday ahead of plans to compete in this summer’s debut season major league cricket. The league aims to bring the second most watched sport in the world to the US
The orcas represent the greater Seattle area, and the Pacific Northwest more broadly, with a name and logo intended to honor the strength, intelligence, and cooperation of a beloved regional creature. As with other local franchises, the team’s branding incorporates a touch of greenery to connect it to the natural environment of the region.
Seattle is one of six U.S. cities to have a team compete in MLC’s inaugural season, along with Dallas, San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
The team is backed by a leading investor group of notable names in the technology world, including: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; Madrona Venture Group Director S. Soma Somasegar; Icertis co-founder and CEO Samir Bodas; Ashok Krishnamurthi, managing partner of GreatPoint Ventures; and former Microsoft and Avalara executive Sanjay Parthasarathy.
MLC announced last year that it had raised $120 million to get professional cricket off the ground.
Somasegar has long dreamed of this day and has been working for four years to bring professional cricket to the US and the Seattle area. In a post on LinkedIn on Thursday he wrote about growing up in India without television and listening to cricket matches on a portable radio as a boy.
Cricket is THE national sport, wrote Somasegar. I don’t think you will find many Indians who are not enthusiastic about the game.
The enthusiasm among Indians and others from cricket-playing nations translates to the Seattle area, where many have come to work in engineering. While the industry has boomed with companies like Microsoft, cricket has also taken off.
As GeekWire reported in 2019, there are now numerous academies and teams developing young cricketers mainly due to their parents working in technology. The Seattle Thunderbolts, one of 26 Minor League Cricket teams, took off in 2021, backed by tech veterans.
Major League Cricket is sanctioned by USA Cricket and will feature world class players Twenty20 cricketa condensed format in which a typical game is completed in about 2 1/2 hours.
The Orcas have teamed up with the Delhi Capitals, a leading franchise in the Indian Premier League and one of the top T20 cricket franchises in the world, to build the Orcas squad for the inaugural season.
Seattle will not host any games during the 2023 season as the Orcas require a suitable facility to play in. The team, MLC and others in the cricket community have been working to get a 20-acre cricket ground approved for Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington, east of Seattle. The facility would hold up to 6,000 people.
King County Council passed a motion in February 2022 in support of the development.
Microsoft, meanwhile, is building a world-class cricket ground in the middle of its new Redmond campus.
Ainaugural MLC season releasewill take place this Sunday at Space Center Houston and the leagues opening matchtakes place July 13 at Grand Prairie Stadium near Dallas. The season runs from July 13 to 30, culminating in a championship game.
Somasegar told GeekWire he hopes Seattle fans who support traditional American sports are as excited as he is about his beloved game coming to the area.
Your partnership and support make Seattle a great sports hub and why the fan communities here are some of the best in the country, he said, encouraging fans to see why there are billions of fans around the world who love this sport .
