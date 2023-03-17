Penn State coach explains how ‘Aaron Donald hurt college football’





Aaron Donald is a rare type of player in defensive tackles. He’s undersized at 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds, but he has the power of a 335-pound nose tackle and the speed of an edge rusher. Not many current or former players can say that. If you ask Penn State coach James Franklin, it’s not a good thing. He believes Donald has hurt college football and defensive tackles. Obviously, Donald is a long way from his college football days, he entered the NFL nine years ago, but his play has had a trickle down effect on those currently in college, according to Franklin. I’m a big fan of Aaron Donald, said Franklin, through Nittany Central. Aaron Donald has hurt college football and defensive tackles in my opinion because every single one of these kids thinks they are Aaron Donald. Well, I’m going to lose weight and I’m going to be more athletic. Well, there has been one Aaron Donald in 50 years as big as he is and as strong, fast and explosive. The problem is that everyone thinks they are the exception. And the reality is there have been a lot more 300lb defensive tackles that have had great NFL and college careers than the 275, 285lb D tackles. Don’t get me wrong, if Aaron Donald wants to come to Penn State, we want him. But our guys need to understand that this is the exception, not the rule. And we need to find the happy medium between the two. #PennState So said Coach James Franklin #LArams star Aaron Donald “Did College Football Hurt” pic.twitter.com/IFf0vgOuaI —David Malandra Jr. (@DaveMReports) March 14, 2023 Franklins is not wrong about Donald being the exception, not the rule. Few 280-pound defensive tackles can dominate as much as he has throughout his career. Grady Jarrett is a similar type of player and he’s an excellent player, but there aren’t many others like Donald and Jarrett. Most defensive tackles weigh more than 300 pounds and bring more power than speed. Donald is the perfect combination of both and maybe there won’t be another player like him in the next 50 years. That’s why he’s already a Hall of Fame slot despite only playing in the NFL for nine years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theramswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/16/rams-penn-state-aaron-donald-james-franklin-college-football/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related