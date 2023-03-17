Artemi Panarin leads daily fantasy hockey games

There are 11 games on tap on Thursday, with only one game involving a tired team, as Colorado plays in Ottawa after losing to Toronto on Wednesday. Tampa Bay plays in New Jersey, Montreal travels to Florida, the Rangers entertain Pittsburgh, Nashville hosts Chicago, Boston travels to Winnipeg, Dallas takes on the Oilers in Edmonton, Calgary plays in Vegas, Vancouver faces the Coyotes in Arizona, Seattle travels the coast to play San Jose and Columbus takes on the Kings in LA. Below you will find suggested options for putting together an effective line-up.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. PIT ($26): Shesterkin has won three consecutive games and conceded seven goals in 90 shots. He has won five of his last six starts and is 30-11-7 with a 2.64 GAA and .910 save percentage this season. Shesterkin lost his lone start against the Penguins earlier in the season, conceding three goals on 24 shots in a 3–2 loss. The Penguins are 13th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.28 goals per game this season, but this is a much better Rangers team since acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane before the trade deadline.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Vitek Vanecek, NJ vs. TB ($29): Vanecek shut out the Hurricanes on March 12, stopping 32 shots, but it was the only game in his last five starts where he conceded fewer than four goals. Despite the shutout, he conceded 17 goals in 135 shots in five games. Overall, Vanecek has been great for the Devils, going 28-8-3 with a 2.52 GAA and .908 save percentage, but his play lately should be a concern. He faces the Lightning, who ranks sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.46 goals per game.

CENTRE

Connor McDavid, EDM vs DAL ($37): McDavid is the best player in the world. He leads the NHL in goals with 56, assists with 73 and has already hit a career high in points with 129. McDavid has been kept off the scoresheet just seven times in 68 games this season. To put that in better perspective, he has played 10 games with at least four points. The superstar was amazing on the power play with 59 points.

CENTER TO AVOID

Patrice Bergeron, BOS at WPG ($26): Bergeron has been slumping lately, as he has scored just one goal in his last four games. He is having his typically strong season, scoring 24 goals and providing 25 assists in 66 games and is the strongest two-way center in the league, but as far as DFS is concerned, there are plenty of better centers to select on Thursday.

WING

Sam Reinhart, FLA vs. MON ($18): Reinhart broke a six-game point drought last Friday and has points in each of his last two games. He has 23 goals and 48 points this season, following a career year in 2021-22 in which he had 33 goals and 82 points. Reinhart has a goal and three assists in two games against Montreal this season.

Artemi Panarin, NYR vs. PIT ($25): Panarin has points in six of his last eight games, giving the Rangers star 20 goals and 74 points in 67 appearances. He’s a great set-up man on the power play with 25 assists in addition to three goals. Panarin is back on top with Mika Zbanejad and Vladimir Tarasenko, and that can only benefit his cause.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jake DeBrusk, BOS at WPG ($25): DeBrusk scored only a goal and an assist in his last six games and went minus-five in his last three games. He is having a great season with 20 goals and 39 points in 48 games, but his salary is disturbingly high considering his relatively low score.

Rafael Harvey Pinard, MON at FLA ($18): Harvey-Pinard got off to a great start with the Canadiens, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in his first 14 NHL games, but things have been a struggle for the 24-year-old rookie ever since. He has a goal and an assist in his last 10 games. He has just 39 shots on target in 24 games and that’s not a great statistic for a forward on the top line.

DEFENSE

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at EDM ($21): Heiskanen has been red hot lately as he is on an eight game point streak, scoring three times and adding 11 assists. The talented blueliner has 10 goals and 56 points, smashing his previous career high of 36 points from last season. Heiskanen has been a power play stallion this season with 25 points, his previous record was 11.

Kris Letang, PIT at NYR ($23): Letang has a three game point streak, scoring twice and providing three assists. It’s been a tough season for the Penguins defenseman as he suffered a stroke, a lower body injury and dealt with the passing of his father. Letang has 10 goals and 34 points in 49 games this season, including five goals and 11 assists on the power play.

AVOID DEFENSES

Shea Theodore, VGK vs CGY ($22): Theodore has just one assist in his last three games, tallying eight goals and 37 points in 48 appearances for the defender. He has one assist in two games against Calgary this season.

Tyson Barrie, NAS vs. CHI ($18): Barrie had a great season with the Oilers, scoring 10 goals and providing 33 assists in 61 games, but he was dealt at the trade deadline and is now in Nashville. He has a goal and an assist in seven games as he has been without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Barrie had 28 points on the power play with Edmonton, but saw his power play time plummet in Nashville behind Roman Josi, where he is yet to pick up a point with the man advantage.