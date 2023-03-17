Nepal hits qualifying ticket after beating UAE with DLS method





Nepal defeated Namibia to reach the third spot of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 after beating the UAE by nine points (using the DLS method).

Nepal defeated UAE by nine runs in a thriller at Tribhuvan University Ground to reserve their berth for the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. During this event they will compete with 10 sides for a place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The Rhinos needed 42 runs off 36 balls in the match when the umpires decided play could not continue due to poor light. At that point, Nepal was nine runs ahead of the DLS score and took all two to beat Namibia (39 points) by a lone run. Facing a target of 311 at the start of their innings, Nepal got off to a terrible start as they lost Aasif Sheikh (0) and Kushal Malla (5) within the first nine balls. Skipper Rohit Paudel tried to put things right with Kushal Bhurtel, but fell to Aayan Khan in the seventh inning. At 37/3, play seemed to be slipping from Nepal’s grasp.

Nepal triumphs against UAE to seal CWC Qualifier berth | Match Highlights However, Bhim Sarki (67) joined forces with Bhurtel (50) and then Aarif Sheikh (52) to lead Nepal’s fightback in the middle overs. A strike from 17-year-old Gulsan Jha (50*) in the later overs saw Nepal ahead of the required DLS scoreline when officials decided to take the players off the field. Earlier in the day, Muhammad Waseem won the toss for the UAE and opted to bat, adding pressure to the hosts by putting a goal on the board. The opener then let his batting do the talking and silenced the heaving Tribhuvan University Ground crowd with a series of boundaries. On the other hand, Lalit Rajbanshi turned up the volume again and made a mess of Aryan Lakra’s stumps for just six. Vriitya Aravind accompanied Waseem, though the latter was eventually undone lbw by Sandeep Lamichhane, the leg spinner’s 99th ODI wicket. The wicket turned the match back in favor of the hosts, and a disastrous stretch by CP Rizwan (7) ended in an easy run-out to help turn the screws. Aravind continued the UAE attack almost single-handedly, raising fifty with a guide behind Sompal Kami’s tip. The youngster helped lead the UAE to 200 points, setting the platform for a late blitz from his teammates. With Aravind holding one end, Asif Khan joined the party and took on the Nepalese bowlers. The right-hander spared no one and even hit four back-to-back sixes off Lamichhane in one. He hit an astonishing 11 sixes in his outstanding knockout of 101* off just 42 balls in the fourth-fastest century in men’s ODIs.

Asif Khan’s Amazing Century | Nepal v UAE | ICC CWC League 2 Asif Khan beat the fourth fastest hundred in men’s ODIs against Nepal in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

