Yemen: The soccer match that gave the war-torn country “some fun.”

The photos, taken earlier this month, have now been viewed thousands of times: a football stadium, packed to the brim, is overlooked by a rocky escarpment, the lush green field a vivid contrast to an azure sky.

Set in the dusty, windswept town of Seiyun in Yemen, more than 50,000 people gathered to watch the Hadramout Cup final between Shaab Al-Hadramout and Itifaq Al-Houta earlier in March, according to local journalists.

The final was the showpiece of a regional tournament featuring teams from all over Hadramout, a region spanning more than 74,000 square miles in southern Yemen.

Photographer and journalist Saan Saleh Al-Hendi was on hand to capture the action at Seiyun Olympic Stadium.

Most people couldn’t take part in the match because it got too crowded, Al-Hendi told CNN Sport.

The images Al-Hendi posted on social media of the packed stadium were widely shared, perhaps because they give a different perspective on the small country at the tip of the Arabian Peninsula.

Most people like football because it gives them pleasure, Al-Hendi said.

I was very happy because the world heard about this match, so it was a good opportunity for all of Yemen.

For the past eight years, Yemen has been torn by conflict with a Saudi-led coalition seeking to crush the Iranian-backed Houthis.

The Islamist group, also known as Ansarullah, overthrew the internationally recognized government, leading to a years-long fuel blockade imposed by the coalition and backed by the United States.

A ceasefire in April 2022 ended all but the most sporadic fighting, but the country remains divided between hostile factions.

The warring parties failed to extend a ceasefire brokered by the UN in October.

But despite fears that widespread violence could erupt again, the fighting remains lull.

Oman is negotiating a deal to end the wider conflict, according to a monthly forecast from the Security Council report.

The conflict has displaced 4.5 million Yemenis from their homes, according to the UN. Yemen has also endured the world’s worst modern cholera outbreak, accounting for 93% of all reported cholera cases in 2019.

The UN Refugee Agency estimated that between 70 and 80% of the population was in need of humanitarian assistance as of last spring.

Amidst the pain and suffering of war and disease, hope remains on the field.

Yemeni football is a scene exactly like the current country. It is very volatile and very unstable. Still, there are many inspiring stories in some places, says Uri Levy, the founder of Babagol, an international football content brand.

The will and the hunger for football doesn’t matter, the level, the professionalism or whatever, it doesn’t matter, he tells CNN Sport.

Organized by the regional government, the seventh edition of the Hadramout Cup kicked off with 44 teams competing in a group stage before switching to a knockout tournament. According to Al-Hendi, all matches were played in the ancient city of Seiyun or the port city of Mukalla, 350 kilometers further south.

In the final between Shaab Hadramout and Itifaq Al-Houta, Ibrahim Bin Fathil had put Itifaq ahead before Majed Baslum equalized to take the final to a penalty shootout, which Itifaq won 4–2 to secure victory.

The tournament provides a haven where football can continue as usual. As Levy explains, the sport is confined to these islands in Yemen as the conflict continues.

In fact, the Hadramout Cup is the most sustainable way of organizing football in Yemen today, he says.

According to Levy, Yemen’s top football league was canceled in 2014 and has not been able to resume since the conflict.

Given the country’s political divisions, having a national league was not an option.

That explains why football in Yemen has been largely confined to regional tournaments such as the Hadramout Cup, even though the Aden Capital Cup concluded just a week earlier in front of a similarly large and colorful crowd.

Actually, football in Yemen existed in bubbles, says Levy. As long as there are islands [with] security levels that make this possible. It’s the answer for not having a national league.

In December 2021, the Yemens Under-15 team participated in the West Asian Football Federation Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen beat Bahrain 5-0 before defeating Jordan and Syria to set up a meeting with hosts and neighbors Saudi Arabia in the final.

The Yemeni under-15 players kept their nerve and beat Saudi Arabia on penalties, sending the country into a madhouse.

Footage was widely shared on social media of cities across the country filled with fans celebrating by setting off fireworks, honking cars and even firing bullets into the air.

When we saw the Yemen national team play and succeed, it was a victory for all of Yemen. They come together and feel happy, says Al-Hendi.

It was really a rare occurrence. They beat Saudi Arabia, in Saudi Arabia. So the joy, I think, was double, Levy adds.

Even if you live in Aden, I think it was a good cause for celebration and a rare moment for the Yemeni people to be proud of themselves.

Earlier this year, Yemen participated in the Arabian Gulf Cup in Iraq.

Despite a heavy defeat by the hosts, Yemen only conceded two to Saudi Arabia and scored its first league goals in nearly four years in a narrow 3-2 defeat to neighboring Oman.

Levy drew hope from another country in the region, Iran, where fans had no domestic league football for nearly a decade after the revolution.

Only a regional tournament took place, we had no football to develop, but it [regional football] football kept alive.

Levy refers to Iranian clubs like Persepolis and Esteghlal, which continued thanks to independent regional tournaments before the return of national competitions.

While clubs like Shaab Hadramout and Itifaq Al-Houtah are still a long way from domestic, let alone international competitions, moments like the Hadramout Cup final seem to give hope to football-mad fans in Yemen.

It may be a window into a more hopeful future for Yemeni sports fans.