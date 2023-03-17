Country club wife names tennis pro’s mistress in letter to members





She makes quite a noise. A woman living in the ultra-wealthy, celebrity-studded Sherwood Country Club has sent a letter to all her neighbors warning them of a dangerous presence in their midst, a horny tennis pro. The unknown homeowner in a gated community connected to the club just north of Los Angeles and has claimed Mel Gibson, Caitlyn Jenner, Wayne Gretzky, Jack Nicholson, Will Smith, Sylvester Stallone and Justin Timberlake as members wrote in the post seen by Page Six: “To my horror I recently found out that my husband had been in a relationship with one of our employees of the tennis club.” The, uh, highly strung woman gave the alleged mistress’s first name and the first letter of her last name, before adding: “I leave our community of respectable families and members [know] of this HOME WRECKER working among us. A woman who lives in the posh Sherwood Country Club just outside LA has sent a letter to neighbors citing a tennis pro who allegedly slept with her husband. Sherwood country club Will Smith is an A-list member of the club, as are Justin Timberlake, Jack Nicholson and Caitlyn Jenner. Movie magic She also complains about having to see the Wimbledon whore in the local pub “and see her smug smile”. ‘I do my best to avoid her; keep her away from my kids, but she’s here,” she cooks. “She has no respect for this community. I never expected this to happen. We are involved and kind to the employees who work here and this is what happened to our family.” Speaking of which, she says, “My husband and I are working this out privately, but I couldn’t keep quiet.” Tiger Woods has hosted his Hero World Challenge there several times. AP A source in the community tells Page Six that the posh club is abuzz with the letter, while another source who works at the club says management is aware of the matter and an investigation has been launched, but little information so far has. For more page six you’ll love… “We chose this community for many good and sound reasons, but it has been a nightmare. I need to see her in an exclusive club that I belong to,” the scorned woman wrote. Jenner would play there most days. Getty Images “I am so sad that this happened in my own paradise.” The club has a Jack Nicklaus designed PGA course. Tiger Woods hosted his own tournament there, the Hero World Challenge, for a number of years, and Greg Norman’s event, the Shark Shootout, is also held at the club. We hope a similar note goes around the tennis club staff room warning that an unfaithful husband is on the loose with a woman who owns a printer and isn’t afraid to use it. Racket sports are quite an aphrodisiac, it seems. In 2021, we ran a story about the CEO of Barstool Sports leaving her husband for her squash coach at a Connecticut country club.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/03/16/country-club-wife-names-tennis-pro-mistress-in-letter-to-members/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related