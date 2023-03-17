Sports
Gopher’s men’s hockey program and fans are back with a vengeance now that the big cold is over
The Big Ten emerged 10 years ago as a full-fledged hockey conference. Amidst the wails echoing through what was then called the Mariucci Arena, Don Lucia’s Gophers reached the NCAA title game before losing 7-4 to the Union [N.Y.] Fight against grandpas.
The results were less impressive over the next four seasons, and no-shows began to turn into no-buyers. Former attendees’ excuse was a distaste for the Big Ten and a desire for the WCHA’s rivalry.
Apparently there were thousands of potential ticket buyers who would have flocked to see Omaha but had no interest in Ohio State.
Lucia was preceded for 14 seasons by Doug Woog, one of the funniest authority figures you could ever meet, until he got hurt in recent years as results dwindled and criticism mounted.
Lucia won back-to-back national championships in 2002 and 2003, and we started hearing howls from the hard cores because he didn’t do it again. I only dealt with him in baby steps, but found The Don deadly serious and immune to the heat in the beginning and humorous closer to the end.
Athletic director Mark Coyle and Lucia announced the coach’s retirement on March 20, 2018. St. Cloud State’s Bob Motzko was announced as the new coach on March 27, Motzko’s 57th.e birthday.
Attendance had dropped to a point where Motzko didn’t have to feel guilty about empty boxes for home games. Still, for Ski U Mahers, there was nothing quite as depressing as a two-game playoff series against Michigan hosted by the Gophers a few years ago.
This week, Motzko and the Gophers finished training, and he enthusiastically mentioned the speed at which Saturday night’s Big Ten championship game with Michigan sold out.
“I got a few phone calls on Sunday for tickets saying, ‘I’ll call the ticket office on Monday morning,'” Motzko said. “I did that and was told, ‘It’s already sold out.’ “The internet makes buying fast. People were on their phones in the arena getting tickets before Saturday’s game with Michigan State was over, I was told.
That prompted me to ask for details about the aforementioned Michigan playoff series “with an audience of 2,000?”
Motzko: “It was at the end of my first season, 2019, and it wasn’t 2,000.”
He was right. Tickets purchased for those two matches were 1,835 and 1,911.
At the time, Motzko said fans would come back if the Gophers gave them a good reason.
Add in the dwindling attendance for college athletics across the country, two years of COVID-19 disruptions, and the ongoing nonsense about missing the WCHA, and many of us didn’t think Gophers hockey would return to the days when tickets were coveted .
But then came the winter of 2022/23, and lots of good reasons to be back in the arena, and we have the head coach pulling the strings six days before the game to get tickets. Reasons such as:
*The Gophers will be the #1 national seed with a win vs. Michigan, and can stay there at a loss.
*The wise hockey observer, JJ Zulgad, has named Logan Cooley’s Gophers top line, with Matthew Knies and Jimmy Snuggerud in the middle, the best in the Twin Cities NHLers included.
* “What made our team really good is the defense,” said Motzko. “Brock Faber is leading the way. He’s our captain. I was here as an assistant in 2002 when we won it, and Jordan Leopold was the best captain a hockey team can have. I put Faber in the same category. You know what Brock is? Our version of an All-American linebacker.”
Motzko said there’s a good chance the Gophers’ top seven defensemen will play in the NHL.
Faber will be there in April when he is signed by the Wild. Jackson LaCombe and Ryan Johnson are seniors and also NHL-bound. Junior Mike Koster is a contender, and freshmen Luke Mittelstadt, Ryan Chesley and Cal Thomas are next in line.
The discussion went elsewhere and then Motzko went back:
“Mittelstadt, he gets lost in the conversation, but that guy is so competitive and incredibly smart. He can’t be beaten.”
The Gophers will lose Faber, LaCombe, Johnson, Knies, maybe Cooley and a few others before next season.
Plenty of talent will come back and the standouts will keep coming in, such as:
“Electric” center Oliver Moore leads the 2023-24 recruits, and a verbal commitment from Cole Eiserman, a Boston-area forward expected to be the No. 2 selection in the 2024 NHL draft.
Grab those tickets.
The Gopher hockey craze is back, against what seemed like a long time when fewer than 2,000 showed up for those playoff games with Michigan.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/minnesota-gophers-mens-hockey-bob-motzko-attensance-patrick-reusse/600259717/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Prepare for an in-demand IT career and meet employers
- News: International Day of Happiness 2023
- Must read! Bollywood and its new promotional techniques
- Lindens Feamster Helps Powers Win First-Ever Hockey State Title | Sports coverage for Fenton, Linden, Holly and Lake
- People dress up to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
- Google employees plead with Pichai for better handling of job cuts
- Foreign Policy’s weekly international news quiz
- Donald Trump feels the walls are closing in at Mar-a-Lago
- Telangana among seven states selected for setting up PM MITRA textile mega parks
- Boris Johnson confirmed as candidate for re-election as MP
- An exhibition looks at the traditions of marriage | Entertainment News