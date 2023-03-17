Gopher’s men’s hockey program and fans are back with a vengeance now that the big cold is over

The Big Ten emerged 10 years ago as a full-fledged hockey conference. Amidst the wails echoing through what was then called the Mariucci Arena, Don Lucia’s Gophers reached the NCAA title game before losing 7-4 to the Union [N.Y.] Fight against grandpas.

The results were less impressive over the next four seasons, and no-shows began to turn into no-buyers. Former attendees’ excuse was a distaste for the Big Ten and a desire for the WCHA’s rivalry.

Apparently there were thousands of potential ticket buyers who would have flocked to see Omaha but had no interest in Ohio State.

Lucia was preceded for 14 seasons by Doug Woog, one of the funniest authority figures you could ever meet, until he got hurt in recent years as results dwindled and criticism mounted.

Lucia won back-to-back national championships in 2002 and 2003, and we started hearing howls from the hard cores because he didn’t do it again. I only dealt with him in baby steps, but found The Don deadly serious and immune to the heat in the beginning and humorous closer to the end.

Athletic director Mark Coyle and Lucia announced the coach’s retirement on March 20, 2018. St. Cloud State’s Bob Motzko was announced as the new coach on March 27, Motzko’s 57th.e birthday.

Attendance had dropped to a point where Motzko didn’t have to feel guilty about empty boxes for home games. Still, for Ski U Mahers, there was nothing quite as depressing as a two-game playoff series against Michigan hosted by the Gophers a few years ago.

This week, Motzko and the Gophers finished training, and he enthusiastically mentioned the speed at which Saturday night’s Big Ten championship game with Michigan sold out.

“I got a few phone calls on Sunday for tickets saying, ‘I’ll call the ticket office on Monday morning,'” Motzko said. “I did that and was told, ‘It’s already sold out.’ “The internet makes buying fast. People were on their phones in the arena getting tickets before Saturday’s game with Michigan State was over, I was told.

That prompted me to ask for details about the aforementioned Michigan playoff series “with an audience of 2,000?”

Motzko: “It was at the end of my first season, 2019, and it wasn’t 2,000.”

He was right. Tickets purchased for those two matches were 1,835 and 1,911.

At the time, Motzko said fans would come back if the Gophers gave them a good reason.

Add in the dwindling attendance for college athletics across the country, two years of COVID-19 disruptions, and the ongoing nonsense about missing the WCHA, and many of us didn’t think Gophers hockey would return to the days when tickets were coveted .

But then came the winter of 2022/23, and lots of good reasons to be back in the arena, and we have the head coach pulling the strings six days before the game to get tickets. Reasons such as:

*The Gophers will be the #1 national seed with a win vs. Michigan, and can stay there at a loss.

*The wise hockey observer, JJ Zulgad, has named Logan Cooley’s Gophers top line, with Matthew Knies and Jimmy Snuggerud in the middle, the best in the Twin Cities NHLers included.

* “What made our team really good is the defense,” said Motzko. “Brock Faber is leading the way. He’s our captain. I was here as an assistant in 2002 when we won it, and Jordan Leopold was the best captain a hockey team can have. I put Faber in the same category. You know what Brock is? Our version of an All-American linebacker.”

Motzko said there’s a good chance the Gophers’ top seven defensemen will play in the NHL.

Faber will be there in April when he is signed by the Wild. Jackson LaCombe and Ryan Johnson are seniors and also NHL-bound. Junior Mike Koster is a contender, and freshmen Luke Mittelstadt, Ryan Chesley and Cal Thomas are next in line.

The discussion went elsewhere and then Motzko went back:

“Mittelstadt, he gets lost in the conversation, but that guy is so competitive and incredibly smart. He can’t be beaten.”

The Gophers will lose Faber, LaCombe, Johnson, Knies, maybe Cooley and a few others before next season.

Plenty of talent will come back and the standouts will keep coming in, such as:

“Electric” center Oliver Moore leads the 2023-24 recruits, and a verbal commitment from Cole Eiserman, a Boston-area forward expected to be the No. 2 selection in the 2024 NHL draft.

Grab those tickets.

The Gopher hockey craze is back, against what seemed like a long time when fewer than 2,000 showed up for those playoff games with Michigan.