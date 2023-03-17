Registration open for 2023 World Table Tennis For Health Festival





Registration for the first-ever World Table Tennis for Health Festival (WTT4H Festival) in Crete, Greece is now open. From November 1 to 5, the Mediterranean island will host the World Table Tennis Championships for Parkinson’s, along with the inaugural World Table Tennis Championships for Alzheimer’s and the World Table Tennis Congress for Health. The Parkinson’s World Table Tennis Championships, last held in Berlin in 2021, provide a high-level competition for athletes with the condition. Medical professionals have shown how regular table tennis practice helps combat some of the long-term effects of the disease. Registration for the two championships is open until October 1. Athletes interested in participating can sign up here. Anyone can register for the championships, without an organization having to nominate. The ITTF Foundation particularly encourages women and people from all continents to attend and participate to send an encouraging message to anyone with cognitive impairment and to prove how playing table tennis can improve everyone’s health. In Berlin, 136 participants from 24 countries competed in a total of 431 competitions. We expect to exceed that number in Crete, so be sure to sign up today. The excitement of the 2021 event helped create the inaugural World Table Tennis For Health Festival, which goes beyond the Parkinson’s Championships to include other neurodegenerative diseases that can be improved through regular table tennis. Organized by the Hellenic Table Tennis Federation, the WTT4H Festival brings players, officials, delegates and other stakeholders to Crete for competition and the first-ever World Table Tennis for Health Conference. The Alzheimer’s World Championship aims to build a growing community of table tennis players who use the sport as part of treatment plans. Each championship aims to encourage these communities to connect and make meaningful exchanges. The WTT4H Festival promotes the positive effects of table tennis on health in general, not only on people with the mentioned diseases, but also on disease prevention and staying active in daily life. Those who want to attend the WTT4H Festival can buy tickets through the Local Organizing Committee. Packages include room rate, full board, free Wi-Fi and full taxation, regular shuttle transfer to and from hotels and venues, airport transfers, participation fees and farewell party. Early bird offer Participants who register before July 1, 2023 at 23:59 CEST will receive a EUR 100 discount on the official packages. Sustainability The event will partner with AllForBlue NGO in an interactive environmental activity, a fun team activity, to learn more about the marine ecosystem and actively clean the beach for the balance of marine ecosystems and avoid single-use plastics. This fits in with the sustainability year 2023 of the ITTF Group. Click here for more information about the WTT4H Festival 2023. Click here to register for the Parkinson’s World Table Tennis Championships 2023. General News World Parkinson’s Championships

