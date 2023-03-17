Sports
Softball receives Brown to start Ivy League Play
NEW YORK Columbia (3-10, 0-0 Ivy) receives Brown (2-9, 0-0 Ivy) for a three-game series on Saturday and Sunday to open the Ivy League slate. The Lions enter Ivy League play with wins over Bradley, North Carolina A&T State and Sacramento State.
The Lions and Bears will play a doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday to complete the series. The first pitch of game one Saturday is scheduled for 12:30 PM. The second game starts at 3 p.m. The first pitch for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 12:30 PM.
GAME COVER
All three games this weekend will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Live stats are provided through GoColumbiaLions.com.
Game 1 ESPN+
Game 2 ESPN+
Game 3 ESPN+
LAST TIME OFF
The Lions return to New York after spring break in California for their first home games of the season. Rain played a part, but Columbia was able to play four games during the trip. The Lions played a doubleheader against South Dakota and Sacramento State on Sunday. Columbia then closed the trip with a Monday doubleheader at California Riverside.
Columbia ended the trip 1-3 with a 5-1 victory over Sacramento State. Sophomore right-handed Jordan Hill (2-4) threw a complete game and six Lions recorded hits to clinch the victory. First year Savanna Messner went two-for-three at the plate and had two RBIs in the game.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Hill and Messer were honored by the Ivy League for their performance last Sunday. Hill was recognized as the Ivy League Pitcher of the Week and Messner was recognized as the Rookie of the Week.
Hill had her first full game of the season on Sunday in the win against Sacramento State. She gave up only one run on seven hits and struckout four batters. Hill also threw some in the first game, resulting in a total of 10.2 innings pitched on Sunday. She struckout seven total for the day and finished the day with an 0.66 ERA between games.
Messner went two-for-four in Sunday’s doubleheader, playing in both games and earning one start. She was a valuable asset to the team, as she had two RBI’s on Sunday.
“It was a tough journey in California with all the rain, but I was extremely proud of Jordan and Savanna and all of our team for being able to focus when we actually got on the field,” said Columbia Head CoachJennifer Teaguesaid. “Our team continues to improve in all areas and we are excited to begin the Ivy League schedule at home this weekend.”
Bubba Gleaveswas named on this week’s Ivy League Honor Roll. The senior from Post Falls, Idaho went three-for-six at the plate in Sunday’s doubleheader. She doubled and had three runs.
TEAM LEADERS
Gleaves leads the Lions with a .412 batting average, as she has totaled 14 hits this season. She also has a team-high 10 RBI to her credit. Fellow senior Megan Ryono follows closely with a batting average of .350 and 14 basehits. Ryono leads the team in stolen bases with six. Hill has a total of 13 hits while a sophomore Cami Neal has 11 hits.
First year Georgia Corey hit the team’s lone home run of the season on March 4 against North Carolina Wilmington. The Lions lost the game 6-3.
In the circle, Hill has a team best 5.02 ERA through at least 20 innings pitched. Hill has 24 strikeouts in eight starts this season. Reyes has earned three starts and has a 9.74 ERA going into the weekend.
THE OPPONENT
Brown is 2-9 overall this season with wins over Merrimack and Georgia State. The Bears were also in California last weekend and had several rain-soaked games. In the two games the Bears played, Brown lost to Colgate 7-1 and lost to LMU 9-0 in five innings.
Dara English leads the Bears with a .296 batting average and is tied with Meghan Gormley for the team lead with eight hits. Jasmine Hsiao hit her first home run against Colgate and is second on the team with seven hits. She also leads the team with three doubles this season.
The Brown pitching staff goes into the weekend with a 5.46 ERA. Alexis Guevara leads the team with a 3.17 ERA and has thrown a team-high in 28.2 innings. She has a total of 30 strikeouts for the season.
MEETING OF THE LAST SEASON
Columbia won two of three games in Providence last season. Rachel Reyes ended the weekend with a no-hitter to lead the Lions to the 1-0 win. Reyes delivered only the fourth no-hitter in Columbia softball’s 22-year history.
FOLLOW THE LIONS
Stay up to date on all things Columbia Softball by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsSoftball), Instagram (@culionssoftball) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaSoftball).
|
Sources
2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/3/17/softball-hosts-brown-to-start-ivy-league-play.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Destiny, John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies at 60
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Prepare for an in-demand IT career and meet employers
- News: International Day of Happiness 2023
- Must read! Bollywood and its new promotional techniques
- Lindens Feamster Helps Powers Win First-Ever Hockey State Title | Sports coverage for Fenton, Linden, Holly and Lake
- People dress up to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
- Google employees plead with Pichai for better handling of job cuts
- Foreign Policy’s weekly international news quiz
- Donald Trump feels the walls are closing in at Mar-a-Lago
- Telangana among seven states selected for setting up PM MITRA textile mega parks
- Boris Johnson confirmed as candidate for re-election as MP