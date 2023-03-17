Softball receives Brown to start Ivy League Play

NEW YORK Columbia (3-10, 0-0 Ivy) receives Brown (2-9, 0-0 Ivy) for a three-game series on Saturday and Sunday to open the Ivy League slate. The Lions enter Ivy League play with wins over Bradley, North Carolina A&T State and Sacramento State.

The Lions and Bears will play a doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday to complete the series. The first pitch of game one Saturday is scheduled for 12:30 PM. The second game starts at 3 p.m. The first pitch for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 12:30 PM.

GAME COVER

All three games this weekend will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Live stats are provided through GoColumbiaLions.com.

Game 1 ESPN+

Game 2 ESPN+

Game 3 ESPN+

LAST TIME OFF

The Lions return to New York after spring break in California for their first home games of the season. Rain played a part, but Columbia was able to play four games during the trip. The Lions played a doubleheader against South Dakota and Sacramento State on Sunday. Columbia then closed the trip with a Monday doubleheader at California Riverside.

Columbia ended the trip 1-3 with a 5-1 victory over Sacramento State. Sophomore right-handed Jordan Hill (2-4) threw a complete game and six Lions recorded hits to clinch the victory. First year Savanna Messner went two-for-three at the plate and had two RBIs in the game.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Hill and Messer were honored by the Ivy League for their performance last Sunday. Hill was recognized as the Ivy League Pitcher of the Week and Messner was recognized as the Rookie of the Week.

Hill had her first full game of the season on Sunday in the win against Sacramento State. She gave up only one run on seven hits and struckout four batters. Hill also threw some in the first game, resulting in a total of 10.2 innings pitched on Sunday. She struckout seven total for the day and finished the day with an 0.66 ERA between games.

Messner went two-for-four in Sunday’s doubleheader, playing in both games and earning one start. She was a valuable asset to the team, as she had two RBI’s on Sunday.

“It was a tough journey in California with all the rain, but I was extremely proud of Jordan and Savanna and all of our team for being able to focus when we actually got on the field,” said Columbia Head Coach Jennifer Teague said. “Our team continues to improve in all areas and we are excited to begin the Ivy League schedule at home this weekend.”

Bubba Gleaves was named on this week’s Ivy League Honor Roll. The senior from Post Falls, Idaho went three-for-six at the plate in Sunday’s doubleheader. She doubled and had three runs.

TEAM LEADERS

Gleaves leads the Lions with a .412 batting average, as she has totaled 14 hits this season. She also has a team-high 10 RBI to her credit. Fellow senior Megan Ryono follows closely with a batting average of .350 and 14 basehits. Ryono leads the team in stolen bases with six. Hill has a total of 13 hits while a sophomore Cami Neal has 11 hits.

First year Georgia Corey hit the team’s lone home run of the season on March 4 against North Carolina Wilmington. The Lions lost the game 6-3.

In the circle, Hill has a team best 5.02 ERA through at least 20 innings pitched. Hill has 24 strikeouts in eight starts this season. Reyes has earned three starts and has a 9.74 ERA going into the weekend.

THE OPPONENT

Brown is 2-9 overall this season with wins over Merrimack and Georgia State. The Bears were also in California last weekend and had several rain-soaked games. In the two games the Bears played, Brown lost to Colgate 7-1 and lost to LMU 9-0 in five innings.

Dara English leads the Bears with a .296 batting average and is tied with Meghan Gormley for the team lead with eight hits. Jasmine Hsiao hit her first home run against Colgate and is second on the team with seven hits. She also leads the team with three doubles this season.

The Brown pitching staff goes into the weekend with a 5.46 ERA. Alexis Guevara leads the team with a 3.17 ERA and has thrown a team-high in 28.2 innings. She has a total of 30 strikeouts for the season.

MEETING OF THE LAST SEASON

Columbia won two of three games in Providence last season. Rachel Reyes ended the weekend with a no-hitter to lead the Lions to the 1-0 win. Reyes delivered only the fourth no-hitter in Columbia softball’s 22-year history.

FOLLOW THE LIONS

