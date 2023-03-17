Seattle Orcas help start Major League Cricket in 2023





Kraken and sea dragons and orcas? Oh my. Seattle just arrived another professional sports team a Major League Cricket Squad named after the killer whales who visit our shores. The Orcas in Seattle will have them debut season this summer as one of six American professional cricket teams. Are got an emblem and will start filling out his roster through a draft on Sunday, March 19. The team plans to eventually play in Redmond at a new field to be built. Put on that fancy cable knit sweaters as we dive into Orcas mania. Wait a minute, what is cricket again? Why, it’s the second most watched sport in the whole world (after football). Cricket is also one ancestor of baseball with which athletes try to hit thrown leather balls large, wooden bats. Instead of bases are there wickets on the pitch where the batsman runs to and fro to score it’s a real hoot. There are forms of cricket where a single match may last several days. But the killer whales will play in what’s hot Twenty20 cricket a shortened version with more manageable, games of two and a half hours. Where can I watch our team? Plans for one began last spring 20 acre Redmond property in Marymoor Park which has the purpose of sitting 6,000 followers. Local officials have given the green light to the facility, but Major League Cricket said the killer whales may not reside there until 2025 because of the time it takes to design and build. In the meantime, the Orcas will take the field in Dallas, TX Thursday, July 13 against teams from Dallas, LA, New York, San Francisco and DC. The season will be quite short and end with a championship game on Sunday, July 30. Stay tuned for broadcast information to be announced and starting soon practice your cheer.

