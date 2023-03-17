Multiple five-star headlines Michigan’s football recruiting list this weekend

There is another very solid group of recruiting visitors who will travel to Ann Arbor for visits this weekend. There are not as many candidates on the list as last weekend, but there is more quality with four top-100 players in the class of 2024 expected on campus, including two five-star.

If the first man on this list decides to wrap things up quickly, Michigan could see the floodgates of commitment open with other targets following behind.

These are the expected visitors for this weekend.

2023

Portsmouth (VA) four star ATH Brandy Hillman

This will likely be Michigan’s only recording featuring Hillman, who was recently released from his Notre Dame NLI. This is going to be a recruiting battle between Michigan State and Ohio, so it’s a good thing the Wolverines are getting him on campus this weekend. He is recruited by Michigan as a defensive back.

2024

Providence Day (NC) five-star QB Jady Davis – No. 24 overall, No. 4 QB

Michigan has been leading Davis for a while, but the quarterback coach change necessitated another visit to see if he and Kirk Campbell click. Based on how Campbell has been recruiting so far, there shouldn’t be any issues with that. If Davis doesn’t wrap things up soon after this visit, it’s time to start worrying.

Friendship Collegiate (DC) five star lead Dylan Stewart – No. 28 overall, No. 4 rim

As one of the top rims in the country, Michigan will have an uphill battle to sign Stewart. However, this is Stewart’s second visit to Michigan following an unofficial visit last June. The next step after this weekend is to secure one of Stewart’s official visits, preferably before a game this season.

Rochester Adams (MI) four star TE Brady Prieskorn – No. 59 overall, No. 3 TE

Shortly after announcing his top eight schools, including Michigan, Prieskorn returns to Ann Arbor this Sunday. Michigan continues to sit well with the local prospect, with 100% of Crystal Ball predictions. Prieskorn has not revealed his timeline for a decision, so a commitment could happen at any time.

Archbishop Hoban (OH) Four Star RB Jordan Marshall – No. 83 overall, No. 7 RB

Marshall recently laid out his visit plans, and they weren’t the most positive for Michigan. This will be his last scheduled visit to Michigan before his official visit in June. In the meantime, he makes two unofficial visits ohio state and also arranged his official visit to Columbus for the last weekend in June, giving them the last word.

Springfield (OH) four star CB Aaron Scott – No. 125 overall, No. 13 CB

This will be Scott’s second trip to Michigan this year after a visit in January. Despite these visits, pulling Scott away from the Buckeyes is going to be tough as they make him a priority as well.

Good Counsel (MD) four-star lead Darien May – No. 134 overall, No. 13 edge

Mayo got a ton of offers this off-season, so he’s still figuring out his best schools, but Michigan led the way by offering it in October. This spring he will also see Ohio State, Our lady and Texas.

Vandegrift (TX) four star OT Blake Frazier – No. 212 overall, No. 13 OT

Michigan has been a good fit for Frazier so far, whose father played for the Wolverines in the 90s. It wouldn’t be surprising if he committed to this visit, though maybe Clemson would give him a break.

Archbishop Hoban (OL) Four Star IOL William Satterwit – No. 220 overall, No. 15 IOL

Ohio State is on the offensive line in 2024 and Satterwhite is one of the best. He will travel across the state of Michigan this weekend, visiting East Lansing on Saturday and Ann Arbor on Sunday. Penn State is probably the leader right now.

Mount Carmel (IL) four star RB Darrion Dupree – No. 356 overall, No. 31 RB

With Michigan looking for multiple backs this cycle, Dupree would be a great addition to the class to pair with someone like Marshall or Taylor Tatum. Michigan’s biggest competitor here appears to be Notre Dame.

St. Edward (OH) three star OT Ben Roebuck – No. 452 overall, No. 32 OT

After coming to campus last weekend, Roebuck returns. This is obviously great news for the Wolverines. They are already the perceived leaders and if he rises again in such a short time it could mean that a commitment is on the way.

Chicago Heights (IL) 3 star CB Austin Alexander – No. 490 overall, No. 43 CB

A former member of Wisconsin, this will be Alexander’s first time on campus. He got his offer in February from Steve Clinkscale and the two seem to have formed a good bond early on. This visit will be an important step in this recruitment.

Junction City (KS) three star LB Michael Boganowski – No. 494 overall, No. 44 LB

Boganowski has quickly become a top target after being offered last week. He has already visited the campus and will be making the trip this weekend, so interest is high from both sides. He’s not the size of a traditional linebacker and Oklahoma even recruits him as a cornerback, but Chris Partridge considers Boganowski an off-ball linebacker who could be a safety hybrid.

St. Augustine (LA) 3-star WR Joshua Jackson – No. 526 overall, No. 73 WR

Even though he’s a pretty highly regarded three star, Jackson only has Power 5 offerings from Michigan, Mississippi state and Nebraska. He’s probably lower on the Wolverines wide receiver board given the other prospects they’re in a good spot with, but Ron Belamy is well connected in Louisiana so he could be on to something here.

William Amos Hough (NC) three star OT Egan Boyer – No. 558 overall, No. 42 OT

This visit from Boyer falls in the middle of a busy series of trips he will be taking this spring. He has plans to see Auburn, michigan stateboston college, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Penn State, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin as well. He’s also already scheduled an official visit to Auburn, so it may lead at this point.

Good Counsel (MD) three-star IOL Kyle Altuner – No. 837 overall, No. 56 IOL

Altuner is one of several Good Counsel prospects Michigan is recruiting and getting on campus, including Mayo and 2024 four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles, who visited last weekend. He’s scheduled two multi-day trips to Penn State and another to Boston College this spring and they seem to be the other teams to know in this race.