MIAC Tennis returns for SJU this weekend with two home games





Saint John’s tennis returns to the MIAC game with two home games this weekend at Sta-Fit in Sartell, starting with a 1pm against St. Olaf on Saturday, March 18. The Johnnies will then host Saint Mary’s at noon on Sunday, March 19. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John’s (2-6, 0-1 MIAC) went 1-5 last week (March 5-10) during its spring break in the Orlando, Fla., area. Five Johnnies won two or more games during the trip, led by junior Mark Rosen (Bloomington, Minn./Jefferson) and are 4-2 in singles. Classmate Ian Adland (Brainerd, Minn.) went 2-2 in doubles and 2-1 in singles, while senior Joe Dwyer (Hibbing, Minn.) posted a 2-0 record in doubles and sophomores Ryan Will (Northfield, Minn.) was 2-3 in singles. STRONG COMPETITION: The Florida Johnnies’ six opponents currently combine for a 37-23 (.617) record. The only opponent with a record under .500 Saint Vincent (Pa.) at 2-3 was SJU’s victory on the trip (a 9-0 score). A LOOK AT THE OLES: St. Olaf (4-5, 1-3 MIAC) dropped a pair of near 5-4 decisions against St. Scholastica (February 19) and Bethel (February 24), but bounced back with a 9-0 win vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point (March 4) and an 8-1 victory over Saint Mary’s last Saturday (March 11). The Oles are No. 2 singles 6-3, led by college freshman Bogdan Vizoli and his 4-1 record (a team leader at 6-4 overall). LAST SPRING: SJU recorded a 7-2 victory over St. Olaf at the West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center in Owatonna on March 19 (2022). The Johnnies won two of three doubles matches and five singles matches in straight sets. Both wins for St. Olaf came from a tiebreak. SERIES HISTORY: Last spring’s win was SJU’s sixth consecutive win in the series. However, the overall series has been tied at 18-18 (2-3 in Sartell) since 1989. A LOOK AT THE CARDINALS: Saint Mary’s (7-6, 0-3 MIAC) suffered an aforementioned 8-1 loss to St. Olaf last weekend. The Cardinals’ lone win came from sophomore Tucker Stene at No. 4 singles: 6–4, 3–6, and 10–7. He leads the team with a 9-5 record in singles, including a 7-3 at No. 4. SMU will receive Concordia-Moorhead on Saturday for Sunday’s trip to Sartell. A YEAR AGO: SJU went 3-0 in the MIAC with a 6-3 victory over Saint Mary’s last February 26 (2022) at the Winona Tennis Center. The Johnnies won two of three doubles matches and claimed five singles matches in straight sets. Senior Will McDowell (Sioux Falls, SD/O’Gorman) earned his first win over No. 1 in singles (6-1, 6-3), but was defeated by classmate Hunter Fischer (Spicer, Minn./Willmar) at number 1 doubles (8-4). Senior Peyton Fischer (Spicer, Minn./Willmar) and Will shutout 8-0 in No. 2 doubles, though Fischer later suffered a loss in No. 2 singles via the super-breaker: 6-3, 6-7 (4-7 ), 10-3. Rose and Junior Will Scare (Minneapolis, Minn./Wayzata) earned an 8-3 victory over No. 3 doubles. The Cardinals’ other win came at No. 3 singles. SERIES HISTORY: The Johnnies are 33-2 against the Cardinals since 1989 with a 3-1 record at Sartell. SJU has won 24 of the last 25 meetings and each of the last six overall.

