NCAA Women’s Hockey Live Updates: Northeastern vs. Ohio State

DULUTH, Minnesota With 1:16 left in the second period, Ohio State senior defenseman Hadley Hartmetz gave her Buckeyes a 3-0 lead on a goal from the blue line. North East goalkeeper Gwyneth Philips looked set to be screened by OSU striker Jenna Buglioni.

The goal was confirmed after an extensive video review. Officials appeared to decide that Huskies defenseman Megan Carter pushed Buglioni into Philips space.

Through two bouts, Gwyneth Philips was 35 savesthree short in her career-high set last weekend in Northeastern’s 4-1 NCAA quarterfinal victory over fourth seed Yale. The score would be more lopsided if the national goalkeeper of the year hadn’t made some great saves. The Huskies are outshot 38-7 overall.

Buckeyes go up 2-0 over Northeastern in the second period

As Maureen Murphy skated off the ice after losing her stick on a hard check, the puck made its way to Ohio State junior wing Makenna Webster. She fired a shot from above the circles for an unassisted goal that gave Ohio State a 2–0 lead with 8:42 left in the second period.

The Buckeyes’ big goal came after a disappointing power play from Northeastern.

In a fifth-minute faceoff, Northeast freshman Lily Shannon was knocked down by Sloane Matthews, who was penalized two minutes for cross-checking. At that point, the Huskies were outgunned 6-0 in the period and 24-4 overall.

Just 34 seconds into the Huskies power play, Alina Mueller was tripped by Ohio State’s Paetyn Levis, giving Northeastern a two-skater advantage over the next minute and a half. But the power play was tentative after their top line went to the bench. One of the top-scoring runs came from Buckeyes star defenseman Sophie Jacques, their leading scorer, who broke away to threaten a short goal.

Northeast Trails Ohio State, 1-0, second period into

Overall, the Huskies were outshot 18-4 in the opening period. But the bulk of those Ohio State shots came in the first nine minutes.

Ohio State’s shooting advantage was only 6–4 in the second half of the period.

The main takeaways for the Huskies were Gwyneth Philips’ goaltending and the renewed play of their top-scoring line.

Philips conceded a rebound goal in the second minute, but then held on and deflected 16 subsequent shots. As Northeastern’s skaters adapted to Ohio State’s exceptional speed in the second half of the period, the Huskies front line of Alina Mueller, Maureen Murphy and Chlo Aurard created legitimate scoring opportunities, including a Murphy breakaway and Aurard’s clear goal that was not allowed after video review.

The game goes as Coach Dave Flint predicted. Can the Huskies build momentum and counterattack for the tying run? Stay tuned.

The Huskies opening goal is disallowed. Ohio State leads Northeastern 1-0

The apparent scoring sequence began with Alina Mueller knocking the puck loose with a mid-ice check that launched a northeast counterattack. Maureen Murphy centered a pass that cleared Chlo Aurard to the left post with 5:39 left.

After a lengthy video review, the goal was disallowed because Mueller was found to have passed the puck with her hand when she was on the ice after the hit.

It was, nevertheless, another hopeful sign for the Huskies. Although they are beaten 15-4 overall, the game has been drawn since the first 11 minutes.

Northeastern coach Dave Flint expected the Huskies to withstand an opening attack from Ohio State. They seem to have done just that. But the next goal will be crucial.

Ohio State quickly takes a 1-0 lead over Northeastern

As Huskies coach Dave Flint predicted, the defending champions were on the offensive early on. Just 76 seconds into the game, third-line striker Kenzie Hauswirth fired the opening shot at the stick of north-east goalkeeper Gwyneth Philips. Center Sloane Matthews put away the rebound for Ohio State to lead 1-0.

The Huskies were on the defensive early on, as OhioState accounted for all 11 shots on target of the game in the first seven minutes.

Huskies dressed in black

The fifth-seeded Huskies took to the ice for warmups 35 minutes before the start of their NCAA Women’s Hockey Semifinal. They wear their all black uniforms with red and white trim.

The Huskies are trying to win Northeastern’s first NCAA title in any team sport.

Riding on the strength of the nation’s best defense and top scoring line, the Huskies have expressed their confidence and respect for Ohio State, the defending national champion and favorite to repeat.

For the first five minutes, Ohio State comes at us as its 10 players on the ice, said Northeast’s Dave Flint, who was named National Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons on Friday. We must be ready to weather that storm.

No. 5 Northeast vs. No. 1Ohio State

The Northeastern University women’s hockey team (34-2-1) will face defending champion and No. 1 seed Ohio State (32-5-2) at 3:30 PM Eastern Time today.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Northeastern Global News reporter Ian Thomsen providing live updates from AMSOIL Arena.

The winner will advance to Sunday’s National Championship at 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU).

On the Northeastern Boston campus, a waiting party begins at 3:30 p.m. on the ground floor of the Curry Student Center.

The Huskies have won 22 straight games, including the Beanpot and Hockey East titles. They advanced to the Frozen Four with a 4-1 victory over Yale last weekend.

In the other NCAA semifinal, No. 2 Minnesota takes on No. 6 Wisconsin at 7 PM tonight.